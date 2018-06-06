WWE SmackDown Results: Carmella Reveling in Heel Role and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The June 5 edition of WWE SmackDown was driven by stars looking to prove their worth. That was clear just from the opening segment in which Carmella questioned Asuka's status in the company and goaded her into a handicap match.

The women's champion set the tone for the whole night with her strong 30 minutes of air time, which brought the best out of multiple underrated female wrestlers. Sonya Deville looked strong in a losing effort, while Becky Lynch showed why she deserves more of a spotlight in her surprise victory over Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown's main event heels also continued to show why they are so important to the brand with Shinsuke Nakamura proving why he's so much better in his new role and The Miz more than earning his way to a top spot later in the year.

These performances defined a night that looked forward, setting up a series of interesting takeaways with little time left before Money in the Bank on June 17.