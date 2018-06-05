Tim Lincecum Released by Rangers After Being Activated from 60-Day DL

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Tim Lincecum was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday but was given his outright release by the Texas Rangers, as the team's executive vice president of communications John Blake announced.

The pitcher was out of time on his 30-day rehab assignment for a blister on his finger, forcing the Rangers to either activate him to the majors or release him by Wednesday. He could have also remained in the minors but would have had to agree to it.

The 33-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016 but he signed with the Rangers in March with the attempt to return to the league as a reliever.

The finger injured removed any chance of competing for an Opening Day roster spot, however, and he didn't began his rehab assignment until the start of May.

Lincecum eventually appeared in 10 games for the Triple-A Round Rock Express, posting a 5.68 ERA in 12.2 innings. He especially struggled with his control while walking nine batters in this stretch.

While the veteran was once one of the most dominating pitchers in the game with back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2008-09, he hasn't been near this level since 2011 and hasn't been an effective pitcher at all since 2015.

His last stint with the Angels ended with a 2-6 record and 9.16 ERA in nine starts.

While Lincecum is now free to sign with any team, he could find a difficult market based on his recent struggles.