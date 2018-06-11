NFL Players Who Should Hold Out for Long-Term Extensions This Summer

0 of 8

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The same rallying cry can be heard each time an NFL player outperforms his contract: Pay da man.

Timing is everything, though. An individual must have the proper leverage to maximize his value in a league where contracts aren't fully guaranteed and the salary-cap rises each year. A commitment to this goal is needed even if it requires a long holdout.

A player can't risk an injury, a down campaign or worry about the NFL's shifting landscape. The time to strike is always right now.

Some guys don't have to worry as much, because they're expected to get theirs. Obviously, quarterbacks simply wait in line to receive massive paydays. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are at the front of the line.

Others aren't as fortunate. They need to force the situation. As the league approaches $15 billion in yearly revenue, per Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, each player should try to squeeze every available penny out of teams.

"In this game, I think when players have opportunities to get what they deserve, they should get what they deserve," Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said after signing a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension this offseason, per Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe.

Again: Pay these men. They've earned it.