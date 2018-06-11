NFL Players Who Should Hold Out for Long-Term Extensions This SummerJune 11, 2018
NFL Players Who Should Hold Out for Long-Term Extensions This Summer
The same rallying cry can be heard each time an NFL player outperforms his contract: Pay da man.
Timing is everything, though. An individual must have the proper leverage to maximize his value in a league where contracts aren't fully guaranteed and the salary-cap rises each year. A commitment to this goal is needed even if it requires a long holdout.
A player can't risk an injury, a down campaign or worry about the NFL's shifting landscape. The time to strike is always right now.
Some guys don't have to worry as much, because they're expected to get theirs. Obviously, quarterbacks simply wait in line to receive massive paydays. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are at the front of the line.
Others aren't as fortunate. They need to force the situation. As the league approaches $15 billion in yearly revenue, per Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, each player should try to squeeze every available penny out of teams.
"In this game, I think when players have opportunities to get what they deserve, they should get what they deserve," Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said after signing a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension this offseason, per Cleveland.com's Dan Labbe.
Again: Pay these men. They've earned it.
RB David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson already knows what it's like to suffer a season-ending injury. He had nearly all of last year taken from him and had to go through the pain of recovery from a dislocated left wrist.
"No, [it's not weighing on my mind] not at all," Johnson told reporters of a potential contract extension as he enters the final year of his deal. "Especially with the injury, I've been so focused on the wrist and getting back. Now with new coaches, new players, new teammates, I'm a lot more focused on that."
The versatile back may not be worried, but a new deal should be the only thing on his mind. A running back's shelf life is shorter than that of most positions, and a young, dynamic runner must capitalize when he can.
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell, for example, understands this and continues to search for a long-term contract, yet he'll likely operate under a second franchise tag this fall. A healthy Johnson can challenge Bell as the sport's best back since he affects both the run and pass games. The 26-year-old led the NFL with 2,118 total yards from scrimmage in 2016, and he'll be the focal point of the Cardinals offense upon return.
But Johnson already missed time this spring with an undisclosed injury, according to AZCentral.com's Kent Somers. He should continue to take time off to recover and negotiate an extension before his return to the field.
WR Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. is the NFL's 52nd-highest-paid wide receiver, according to Spotrac. The 25-year-old target has never been secretive about his intentions.
"It's like the elephant in the room and you don't want to talk about it," Beckham said last summer on a video posted by Uninterrupted. "I've gotten to a point in my life where I'm like, There's no need to not talk about it. I believe that I will be, hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest-paid, period."
A strong case can be made Beckham deserves the payout. The Giants receiver broke Randy Moss' record for the most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, Beckham's 2.44 yards per route is the highest average of any receiver over the last four years.
Two things are holding back the 2014 first-round pick: His explosive attitude can wear on the organization, and the three-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from ankle surgery that caused him to miss 11 games last season.
The wide receiver is "pretty close" to being medically cleared heading into the final year of his deal, though, per head coach Pat Shurmur (via SNY.com's Ralph Vacchiano). Whether he attends practice after that is yet to be determined.
Beckham may be difficult, but he's worth the headaches. Making him the league's highest-paid wide receiver should be an easy decision.
TE Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots
A Rob Gronkowski holdout can accomplish two goals.
Technically, the New England Patriots tight end is the league's highest-paid in total worth with his six-year, $54 million deal that runs through 2019. But Gronkowski falls to fourth overall in annual salary behind Jimmy Graham, Travis Kelce and Jordan Reed.
None of those three are better than Gronk. His impact is as great as any player's in the league, and his contributions as a true difference-maker should be rewarded. The 6'6", 265-pound target provides flexibility within New England's scheme as a constant mismatch. Gronkowski and Brady have the highest passer rating among quarterback-receiver duos since 2006, according to Pro Football Focus.
His financial standing should reflect his dominance.
Furthermore, the biggest obstacles in Gronkowski's path aren't defenders; they're injuries. A holdout—even though he recently returned to organized team activities, per Fox 25's Adam Liberatore—can help extend his career with a lighter practice schedule. The tight end already admitted he skipped earlier voluntary workouts to preserve his health.
"I wanted to take care of my body, take care of myself and see where I was at before I came out here. I think it was a good decision," he said, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "I was having all different thoughts—see if I really wanted to go through it again."
OG Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Zack Martin is the game's best guard and should be recognized as such.
Six guards—Andrew Norwell, Kevin Zeitler, Kelechi Osemele, Gabe Jackson, Joel Bitonio and David DeCastro—have signed deals of $50 million or more within the past two years. Martin is still operating under his rookie contract and will make $9.4 million in its final season. Eight guards average more per year.
His play for the Dallas Cowboys, though, shows he's far surpassed his salary. Since the start of the 2016 campaign, Martin leads all guards by allowing a sack or quarterback hit once every 214 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Officials didn't call him for a penalty last season, either. Reliability is a big factor, since the 2014 first-round pick started 64 straight contests.
So, eyebrows raised when Martin didn't attend organized team activities.
"He's been in our program all year long, and he's working on the side with our strength coaches right now and doing a great job. He's a professional," head coach Jason Garrett said, per David Helman of the team's official site. "So if he's here, we'll certainly be mindful of that—that he hasn't practiced yet. We wouldn't put him in a situation he can't handle, but he can handle most things."
After a new deal, Martin could well be the league's first $70 million guard.
DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald has developed into the poster boy for holdouts.
The practice may not be as prevalent anymore, yet the standout defensive tackle missed all of training camp and preseason last year before reporting to the team. A similar approach should be expected this year since he's yet to receive a contract extension on a deal that runs out after 2018.
Rams general manager Les Snead intimated during Peter King's MMQB podcast that Donald is poised to become the league's highest-paid defender. The organization will need to eclipse Von Miller's six-year, $114.1 million contract with the Denver Broncos to realize this. The extension remains a priority even though no timetable for its completion has been provided.
"I don't think I would ever use the word crisis," head coach Sean McVay said of Donald's situation, per the Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein. "I think we all know how important Aaron is to this football team and this organization."
The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is an unstoppable force along the Rams' interior. The 6'1", 280-pound defender leads all defensive tackles with 39 sacks over the last four seasons, and his 252 quarterback pressures since 2015 rank second among all defenders, according to PFF (via NFL Stats).
The constant disruption Donald creates can't be adequately measured, but it destroys opponents' game plans and is deserving of top financial compensation.
DE Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders' Khalil Mack will likely have to wait until Donald sets the market before the defensive end can reach an agreement, and his situation could become far more tenuous in the coming weeks.
"He's going to have a lot of catching up to do," defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said of Mack's skipping organized team activities, per The Athletic's Jimmy Durkin.
The shot across the bow came after Guenther declared Mack the team's defensive "centerpiece," per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez.
"We have to continue to develop our younger players to bring those guys up to speed and add people as we go through the draft and free agency," the coach said in January. "[But Mack is] a guy that you can really build a foundation through and around. He's an exciting guy to be able to coach, for sure."
The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is a wrecking ball off the edge with more combined quarterback pressures and defensive stops in each of the last three seasons than all but one defender (Olivier Vernon in 2015), according to PFF.
Yes, the Raiders are starting anew with head coach Jon Gruden now calling the shots, but the franchise's approach can't overlook Mack's value to its long-term success.
Once the Rams extend Donald, Oakland can respond by offering Mack, whose contract will expire after this season, a commensurate deal.
DE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are in a predicament, since defensive end Danielle Hunter, linebacker Anthony Barr and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are set to enter free agency after the 2018 campaign. General manager Rick Spielman should concentrate on reaching an agreement with Hunter before worrying about the other two.
First, edge-rushers are extremely valuable, and Hunter has had 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Second, the 2015 third-round pick is only 23 years old. Third, veteran defensive end Brian Robison is leaning toward retirement after the upcoming season, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson. Finally, Hunter has yet to reach his potential after being considered a project before being drafted.
"I'm stronger," the now-260-pound defender said of his offseason progression, per Tomasson. "I'm much more quicker. Last year, I had put on weight (from 255 pounds in 2016), so now my body is used to it. … I went down there (to train in Houston), and I just focused. It's as simple as that."
Of course, the Vikings should attempt to sign all three. But the likelihood that each will reach a deal before testing the free-agent market is slim.
Hunter's representation, meanwhile, is in a strong position to make significant demands to secure his future. Otherwise, the fourth-year defender will be one of the top available free agents next offseason.
DE Frank Clark, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks experienced a defensive face-lift this offseason, and the organization can move forward with Frank Clark leading the way.
There's still a few Legion of Boom remnants, but Earl Thomas' future with the franchise remains in doubt, while the unit already shifted its focus to linebacker Bobby Wagner and the defensive line's performance. Clark should be a major part of this transition, especially after the Seahawks couldn't re-sign Sheldon Richardson this offseason.
Yet the front office doesn't appear eager to commit to the 24-year-old defensive end, whose contract ends after this season. Clark didn't attend organized team activities, but his absence didn't expedite the negotiation process. According to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, the Seahawks appear willing to slow-play things, and he's expected at minicamp.
"Yeah, it's mandatory; so we expect everybody to show up," head coach Pete Carroll said, per 247Sports' Derek Lewis.
The organization shouldn't let this linger, though. Clark led the team with 19 sacks the last two seasons. He's a building block at a cornerstone position. The rest of the defensive front will rely heavily on Dion Jordan, who is recovering from knee surgery, and 33-year-old Tom Johnson to apply pressure.
With Michael Bennett's departure and Cliff Avril's neck injury, Clark has gone from the defense's second or even third option to its primary pass-rusher. The Seahawks must keep him happy—and he should make sure it happens by holding out.