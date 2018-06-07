Eye-Opening MLB Trade Ideas Wild Enough to Work

Eye-Opening MLB Trade Ideas Wild Enough to WorkJune 7, 2018
Let's get weird.
With Major League Baseball trade proposals, that is.
With the July 31 trade deadline getting closer every day, 'tis the season for such activity. But the goal here is to forgo the usual trade proposals—i.e., Prospects X, Y and Z for Star Player Man—in favor of ones that are more interesting.
These are thought experiments that are wildly unlikely to come true, and yet just plausible enough to slide into the file marked "Maybe."
We have five to get to, each of which is wilder than the last.
Mets Trade Jay Bruce to Royals for Ian Kennedy
Although he hasn't even been back with the team for half a season yet, it's safe to say that the New York Mets made a mistake when they re-signed Jay Bruce for three years, $39 million.
For one thing, his OPS is down to .636. And with Yoenis Cespedes set to return from the disabled list, Bruce's presence threatens to create a playing-time crunch that could cost Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo at-bats they deserve.
At this point, the Mets' only hope of trading Bruce is in a bad contract swap. Such deals are tough to make.
However, they might be able to work something out if they call the Kansas City Royals about Ian Kennedy.
The veteran right-hander is slipping further from grace in the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract, as he has a 5.58 ERA since the start of 2017. To boot, his contract is backloaded. He's making $16 million this year and has $31 million due through 2019 and 2020.
By contrast, Bruce is making only $11 million this year and $28 million over the next two years. The Royals would therefore save some money if they swapped Kennedy for Bruce.
For the Mets, simply opening up unfettered playing time for Conforto and Nimmo would be worth the extra cost. As a bonus, a move from the American League to the National League could turn Kennedy into a reliable innings-eater that the Mets starting rotation sorely needs.
Indians Trade Mike Clevinger to Padres for Adam Cimber
As No. 4 starters go, the Cleveland Indians have a darn good one in Mike Clevinger. He has a 3.56 ERA in 43 starts since 2016.
Trouble is, a good No. 4 starter is a mere luxury for the Indians. They have a need for a good bat in their outfield, and an even bigger need for a shutdown arm for a bullpen that has an MLB-worst 5.93 ERA.
Cleveland has another problem regarding its trade chips. Among the organization's best prospects is one that's slumping (catcher Francisco Mejia) and one that's hurt (right-hander Triston McKenzie).
Because Clevinger is 27 and under club control through 2022, the Indians might be able to sell him to a team that needs an impact starter in the bush more than an impact reliever it has in hand.
For their consideration: the San Diego Padres and Adam Cimber.
He's a 27-year-old rookie submariner who's pitched in 26 games and put up a 2.84 ERA over 31.2 innings, with 39 strikeouts and six walks. According to FanGraphs WAR, he's the fourth-best reliever in the National League.
But as valuable as Cimber is, the Padres' primary concern should be establishing a foundation for their rotation of the future. Capitalizing on Cimber's supercharged value in a trade for Clevinger would do the trick.
Cleveland would be getting sorely needed support for Cody Allen and Andrew Miller, and Clevinger's spot could be easily filled with Shane Bieber or Adam Plutko.
Cubs Trade Ian Happ to Angels for Jaime Barria
In light of their NL-best plus-90 run differential, the Chicago Cubs might get away with doing nothing this trade season.
And yet, they could use help for a rotation that's been banged up and ineffective. The tricky part is how they can get one. Their farm system wasn't good to begin with, and many of its alleged best players have struggled in 2018.
So, they might have to trade Ian Happ.
In following up last year's .842 OPS with an .836 OPS this season, Happ is still proving he can hit despite his strikeout habit. But he's far from being Albert Almora Jr.'s equal on defense in center field. He also can't go back to his natural position at second base, where the Cubs have Javier Baez.
Happ is a valuable spare part. If the Cubs seek to deal him for a similarly valuable spare part, they might find a taker in the Los Angeles Angels.
They sure could use a switch-hitter like Happ to balance out a lineup that skews right-handed. Even better, he would fill the offensive black hole they have in right field.
In return, the Angels might be willing to give up Jaime Barria. The rookie right-hander has shown he can pitch in the majors with a 2.48 ERA in seven starts. But due to their six-man rotation and the generally fluid nature of their pitching staff, the Angels can't guarantee him regular action.
Brewers Trade Eric Thames to Astros for Dallas Keuchel
Yup, this slide is seriously suggesting a trade of the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner for a dude who was playing in Korea that year.
But, hey, stranger things have happened.
Dallas Keuchel is spending his walk year as a member of a Houston Astros rotation that ranks among the most dominant ever. He is, however, the weak link with a 4.13 ERA through 13 starts.
In the meantime, Houston has fallen behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West in part because last year's historically great offense has vanished. Among other things, it needs more production from first base and designated hitter.
So, let's talk Eric Thames.
Assuming his rehab assignment for left thumb surgery goes well, he should soon rejoin the Milwaukee Brewers lineup. This is a good thing in theory, given that he has an .889 OPS and 38 home runs in 160 games since last season.
But in reality, it's complicated. Jesus Aguilar has broken out at first base during Thames' absence. He's too good to bench, and the Brewers can't put Thames in their outfield without disrupting its stupendous defense.
Rather than risk Thames' value depreciating, the Brewers should shop him and the year-and-a-half remaining on his contract. Among the potential returns, a half season of a former ace who could take off in the NL and help them retain the league's best record would certainly be acceptable.
Orioles Trade Manny Machado to Cardinals for Michael Wacha
Manny Machado has compiled a 1.014 OPS and slugged 18 homers while playing shortstop every day for the Baltimore Orioles. So even though he's a rental, surely he's worth a boatload of prospects in a trade.
Or is he?
There's always been a question to how motivated teams will be to pay through the nose for Machado. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the question remains even with the deadline looming.
"I could see them getting a borderline elite prospect in A-ball for him. Doubtful the guy is at the upper levels unless the seller has reason to doubt him," one executive told Rosenthal.
Maybe, just maybe, the best the Orioles can do is a deal similar to the Jon Lester-for-Yoenis Cespedes trade. In that, the Boston Red Sox traded a half a season of a star for a season-and-a-half of a slightly lesser star, who they later flipped.
Hence the St. Louis Cardinals and Michael Wacha.
With a 2.41 ERA through 12 starts, Wacha is turning into an ace in his penultimate season before free agency. But relative to virtually every other starter with his ability, he's somewhat superfluous in a rotation that's also getting good stuff from Carlos Martinez, Miles Mikolas, Jack Flaherty and, lately, Luke Weaver.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals need bats for an offense that ranks 10th in the NL in OPS and 11th in runs. Slotting Machado at shortstop would go a long way toward fixing that.
If nothing else, it's one last interesting idea to consider.
