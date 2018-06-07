Eye-Opening MLB Trade Ideas Wild Enough to Work

1 of 5

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Although he hasn't even been back with the team for half a season yet, it's safe to say that the New York Mets made a mistake when they re-signed Jay Bruce for three years, $39 million.

For one thing, his OPS is down to .636. And with Yoenis Cespedes set to return from the disabled list, Bruce's presence threatens to create a playing-time crunch that could cost Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo at-bats they deserve.

At this point, the Mets' only hope of trading Bruce is in a bad contract swap. Such deals are tough to make.

However, they might be able to work something out if they call the Kansas City Royals about Ian Kennedy.

The veteran right-hander is slipping further from grace in the third year of a five-year, $70 million contract, as he has a 5.58 ERA since the start of 2017. To boot, his contract is backloaded. He's making $16 million this year and has $31 million due through 2019 and 2020.

By contrast, Bruce is making only $11 million this year and $28 million over the next two years. The Royals would therefore save some money if they swapped Kennedy for Bruce.

For the Mets, simply opening up unfettered playing time for Conforto and Nimmo would be worth the extra cost. As a bonus, a move from the American League to the National League could turn Kennedy into a reliable innings-eater that the Mets starting rotation sorely needs.