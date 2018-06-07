Early Predictions for Entire WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Match CardJune 7, 2018
Early Predictions for Entire WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Match Card
Since its inception in 2010, Money in the Bank has been among WWE's most anticipated events of the year and has been known to feature monumental moments as well as exhilarating in-ring action.
This year's installment, despite the lackluster build and bloated card, looks to continue that tradition. Several championships will be up for grabs in addition to the ever-exciting Money in the Bank Ladder matches featuring the stars of SmackDown Live and Raw.
One of the event's top main events will see Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal settle a score following their recent run-ins on Raw. Additionally, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura in what could be the final chapter of their storied rivalry.
It should also be noted that this event will be four hours in length (similar to SummerSlam and the other Big 4 shows), which will hopefully allow each match to receive the time it deserves and not be cut short. The wealth of star power between both brands should make this a must-see pay-per-view and, in theory, better than the abomination that was Backlash back in May.
One week ahead of Money in the Bank, let's look at the latest card and offer early predictions for who will reign supreme across the card.
Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
It's difficult to argue that Bobby Lashley's latest stint with WWE has been anything but a disappointment. He was brought back without a real purpose and this program with Sami Zayn hasn't done either of them any favors.
In fact, the build-up to this bout has featured some of the most cringe-worthy segments in recent Raw history. It should be a fun match from an in-ring standpoint with Lashley aiming to annihilate Zayn, but both feel miscast in their current roles.
Those who watched Lashley's work in IMPACT are well aware of how much better of a heel he is than a babyface. Here's hoping it's merely a matter of when and not if they will turn him, but in the meantime, he and Zayn will have to make the most of the material they're being given.
Considering how lifeless this feud has been, it truly doesn't matter who wins, but it should be noted that Lashley has yet to lose a singles match since returning to the company. It would be odd for his first defeat to come at the hands of Zayn, who can lose constantly and always find a way to bounce back.
Beyond Money in the Bank, it would be in WWE's best interest to move on from this and turn Lashley into the dominant heel he was cut out to be.
Prediction: Bobby Lashley wins.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Gallows & Anderson (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
The Bludgeon Brothers have been on quite the tear since reuniting in the SmackDown Live tag team division late last year, destroying every tandem that has stepped up to challenge them.
They took their reign of dominance to the next level at WrestleMania 34 when they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The Usos. Unfortunately, they have been devoid of any real competition ever since.
Although Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are fresh challengers for Harper and Rowan, they are entering this title match at Money in the Bank with nearly zero momentum. Granted, they recently scored victories over The Usos as well as against Harper in one-on-one action, but they aren't true threats to the tag titles.
It's a fine albeit unnecessary addition to what looks like a loaded card on paper, bound to be overshadowed by other matches at the event. Here's hoping they can exceed expectations and blow fans away from an in-ring standpoint, because otherwise, it will likely be lost in the shuffle.
Don't hold your breath for a surprise title win by The Good Brothers here. They appear to be The Bludgeon Brothers' latest victims and should be defeated decisively.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
Seth Rollins vs. Elias (Intercontinental Championship)
Over the past year, Elias has turned plenty of heads with his work on Raw and his impressive string of matches against the likes of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and John Cena. Despite being one of the best things going in WWE at the moment, however, he has yet to hold gold of any kind.
That could change come Money in the Bank when he vies for Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship, and there aren't many reasons why he shouldn't walk away with the title. He has been firing on all cylinders lately with his promos and desperately needs that defining victory as an in-ring competitor.
Beating the former two-time WWE champion would certainly solidify him as a top-tier talent on Raw and lead to him having a fun run with the Intercontinental Championship. There wouldn't be a better time to pull the trigger on a title win for him than right now, but Rollins' recent roll can't be denied, either.
Rollins has happily put his gold up for grabs on a weekly basis on Raw and has had some thrilling matches with everyone from Finn Balor and The Miz to Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal. There are countless other opponents waiting in the wings for him to face, so he should maintain his possession of the prize for a little while longer.
Even in defeat, though, Elias should have a breakout performance on this pay-per-view.
Prediction: Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental Championship.
Carmella vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)
Although Carmella is currently a fresh face in the SmackDown Women's Championship picture, her run so far as champion has left a lot to be desired. If nothing else, her promos have been passable, but she proved in her Backlash bout against Charlotte Flair that her in-ring work is not where it should be.
Then again, that was only one outing and perhaps she'll surprise fans with a strong showing at Money in the Bank. Her opponent will be Asuka, so there is a slim chance that the Empress of Tomorrow can carry Carmella to a competent contest.
As far as the outcome goes, this match could very well go either way. As noted, Carmella is just getting her feet wet in her current role, but Asuka would be a much more compelling choice as champion. Plus, a title victory at Money in the Bank would set up a rematch between Asuka and Charlotte in time for SummerSlam.
This program is only just getting started, so it's safe to assume that Carmella will be holding onto the gold for at least one more month. Of course, Asuka should not be losing in clean fashion to Carmella, so a disqualification finish or a fluke loss would seem to make the most sense.
Carmella's days as SmackDown Women's champion are undoubtedly numbered, but she'll somehow survive Asuka's onslaught at Money in the Bank and live to fight another day.
Prediction: Carmella retains the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)
In such a short span of time, WWE has managed to ruin any momentum Ronda Rousey may have had coming out of her grand WrestleMania win two months ago. Thankfully, crowds still treat her like the star she is, but the buildup to her bout with Nia Jax at Money in the Bank has been less-than-stellar, to say the least.
Rousey's mic work has always been a question mark, but the way Jax has alternated between being a babyface and a heel has been confusing to follow. The poor character development of both women in this program has been disappointing, but that doesn't mean they can't contest a better-than-expected match at Money in the Bank.
It can be argued that Rousey getting an opportunity at the Raw Women's Championship in her debut singles match is a bit premature, but it does provide for an interesting situation if she wins. Regardless of whether she's ready for a run with the title, Natalya could dethrone her as champion in a matter of minutes if she captures the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the evening.
Admittedly, that would be the most predictable route to take and would mean Rousey getting pinned so soon into her WWE stint. That shouldn't happen any time soon, but a non-finish of some sort is the way to go here in order to protect Rousey and keep the belt on Jax.
Rousey's chase for the championship shouldn't culminate until after she suffers a setback or two, and only then will her inevitable title victory mean the most it possibly can.
Prediction: Nia Jax retains the Raw Women's Championship.
Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
Daniel Bryan's return to the ring at WrestleMania 34 left fans excited for the many matches he could have with the talent of tomorrow. Unfortunately, Big Cass wasn't exactly who the majority had in mind for Bryan's first feud back, and it has been fairly lame so far.
Their initial encounter at Backlash failed to impress the masses, and nothing they have done in the last month has changed people's minds about Cass. He simply isn't the star WWE views him as and having him beat up a former world champion a few times won't change that.
Bryan feels wasted in this rivalry with Cass, which is why it should end once and for all at Money in the Bank. Nothing would be as logical as Bryan beating Cass by submission before moving on to more important matters.
That said, I fear WWE doesn't plan for this program to wrap up any time soon, at least not until Extreme Rules in July. There, they will likely clash in a stipulation match of some sort and Bryan can score the deciding victory.
The Chicago crowd will not be happy with the result of this matchup, but that won't stop WWE from doing it, anyway.
Prediction: Big Cass wins.
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Roman Reigns' rough year has so far seen him fall short of winning the Royal Rumble match as well as the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 and Greatest Royal Rumble. Despite vast majority continuing to boo him out of buildings, WWE is adamant about making him the top babyface in the company.
The booking of Reigns lately hasn't helped matters, and if officials hope he will be cheered against Jinder Mahal at Money in the Bank, they could be in a rude awakening.
To be fair, their rivalry hasn't been too terrible, but it's basically a placeholder before Reigns reenters the Universal title picture. Mahal hardly benefits from the feud because it's pretty apparent he won't win in Chicago, whereas Reigns needs real character advancement in order to change how the audience feels about him.
The crowd reaction to this match will be especially interesting because it could be a scenario where those in attendance either reject both men or don't react at all. Since it doesn't matter who wins, it will be difficult for fans to invest in the outcome.
Reigns should be considered the safe bet to emerge victorious, but again, this match is painfully pointless and hopefully won't take up too much time on the show.
Prediction: Roman Reigns wins.
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match for WWE Championship)
The general consensus among fans regarding this rivalry seems to be that it has run its course. After all, they have been at odds since before WrestleMania 34 and it doesn't help that their battles in the ring and on the mic have largely underwhelmed.
However, Nakamura should be praised for his recent heel work. He has come across as much more comfortable in that role than he ever did as a babyface in WWE, and therefore, he should be rewarded with a title win at Money in the Bank.
In theory, Nakamura becoming WWE champion at the event would make sense considering he has fallen short of beating Styles on several occasions this year. Another high-profile loss could do significant damage to his momentum, but whether officials really want to invest in Nakamura as the top guy on SmackDown Live is the question.
Ultimately, I fear WWE doesn't wish to get behind The King of Strong Style as champion, regardless of whether he's a heel or a face. Otherwise, he would have won the belt by now, so it certainly looks like this rivalry will reach its end in Chicago with Styles retaining his title.
From there, Styles can transition into a program with Samoa Joe, which has been teased since Joe's arrival on the blue brand.
Prediction: AJ Styles retains the WWE Championship.
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
For the first time ever, the relatively-new women's Money in the Bank Ladder match will feature Superstars from not just one but both brands, and what an incredible array of talent it is. Charlotte Flair, Ember Moon, Lana, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Sasha Banks will be among those battling for the briefcase next Sunday.
What makes this match especially exciting is that almost all of them have a story in place for why they should capture the contract. That said, Charlotte and Bliss have had their time in the spotlight and Lana is far from ready, so that should immediately rule out the three of them.
As fine of a choice as Naomi would be, she feels lost in the SmackDown Live women's division right now. Granted, the same can be said for Lynch, but at least she is long overdue for a push and this could be her ticket back to title contention.
Natalya winning would allow her to cash in on Ronda Rousey later on in the evening, but that's too predictable of an outcome. Meanwhile, Moon has plenty of potential to break out eventually, but it could be too soon for her to be chasing a championship.
Lastly, Banks as Ms. Money in the Bank would make for an interesting dynamic between her and Bayley, but she can vie for a championship at any point without having to cash in a contract. Thus, Lynch would be the best possible choice to emerge victorious.
Prediction: Becky Lynch becomes Ms. Money in the Bank.
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Don't let the above graphic fool you; only eight of those ten men will be competing in this year's men's Money in the Bank Ladder match, as The New Day has yet to choose which member from their faction will represent them in the bout.
No matter who it is (I predict it will be Big E), they are perhaps the least likely to become Mr. Money in the Bank, next to Rusev and the directionless Bobby Roode. Kevin Owens also shouldn't be looked at as a strong candidate to capture the contract since he doesn't need it, whereas Finn Balor could benefit big time from a Money in the Bank victory.
In the end, it comes down to The Miz and Samoa Joe. Both of whom have proved with their work so far in 2018 that they belong in the main event scene on SmackDown Live and should be holding world championship gold before the year is through.
Of the two, I tend to lean toward Joe, if only because Miz had his time has Mr. Money in the Bank in 2010. Besides, he should be busy with Daniel Bryan for the foreseeable future and can contend for the WWE Championship down the line.
As previously noted, Joe should be primed for a program with AJ Styles coming out of Money in the Bank, and it would make total sense for him to cash in the contract on Styles following what is sure to be a brutal Last Man Standing match (assuming Styles and Nakamura close out the evening).
Prediction: Samoa Joe becomes Mr. Money in the Bank.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.