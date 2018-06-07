Early Predictions for Entire WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Match Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Since its inception in 2010, Money in the Bank has been among WWE's most anticipated events of the year and has been known to feature monumental moments as well as exhilarating in-ring action.

This year's installment, despite the lackluster build and bloated card, looks to continue that tradition. Several championships will be up for grabs in addition to the ever-exciting Money in the Bank Ladder matches featuring the stars of SmackDown Live and Raw.

One of the event's top main events will see Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal settle a score following their recent run-ins on Raw. Additionally, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship in a Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura in what could be the final chapter of their storied rivalry.

It should also be noted that this event will be four hours in length (similar to SummerSlam and the other Big 4 shows), which will hopefully allow each match to receive the time it deserves and not be cut short. The wealth of star power between both brands should make this a must-see pay-per-view and, in theory, better than the abomination that was Backlash back in May.

One week ahead of Money in the Bank, let's look at the latest card and offer early predictions for who will reign supreme across the card.