Serena Williams Says News After Chest Injury at French Open 'Super Exciting'

Mike Frey/Getty Images

Serena Williams has provided a positive update on the chest injury that caused her to pull out of the 2018 French Open on Monday.

Per ESPN.com, the 23-time Grand Slam winner took to Instagram on Tuesday after meeting with a doctor to provide an update: "So today has been interesting already. I just finished one exam with one doctor, and the news is actually super exciting, so I'm really happy about that. I'm having an MRI soon, but I wanted to keep you guys totally updated. Thanks for the support and love and understanding."

Serena cut a hugely disappointed figure on Monday at Roland Garros when she faced the media to announce she could play no part in her highly anticipated fourth-round clash with Maria Sharapova.

The American had been playing in her first Grand Slam since the birth of her daughter last September and had beaten Kristyna Pliskova, Ashleigh Barty and Julia Gorges to reach the last 16.

The 36-year-old was unable on Monday to give any indication as to when she may return to action.

But her latest update would suggest she may be fit again for the grass-court season and could appear at Wimbledon, where she would be aiming to win an eighth title.

The 2018 tournament in south-west London begins on July 2, so the former world No. 1 would have a month to recover and prepare.