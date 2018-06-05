Andy Murray Hoping to Return for Wimbledon as He Recovers from Hip Surgery

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Andy Murray has revealed he is hoping to return to action for Wimbledon 2018, which begins on July 2.

A two-time champion in SW19, Murray has not played at all since last year's tournament and underwent a hip operation in Melbourne, Australia in January. But he has now said he is hopeful of returning from injury for the grass-court season, per Kevin Mitchell of the Guardian:

"It’s been very slow. I’ve been out getting close to a year now which is a lot longer than I think me or any of my team expected at the beginning. But I’m getting closer to playing again. I’ve started training a few days ago and hoping to make my comeback during the grass court season

"I’m hoping I will be there [in contention at Wimbledon] but Roger Federer has obviously got a phenomenal record on grass. He’s won eight times at Wimbledon so he’ll definitely up there as one of the favourites. But you never know, it depends a little bit on the draw."

