WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman Is Still Awesome and Top Takeaways

Braun Strowman is an anomaly in WWE. He is not the prototypical athlete who gets over because he knows holds but has little in the way of character development or real connection with fans. No, The Monster Among Men is an unstoppable force that, like The Hulk, smashes anyone or thing in his way en route to another victory.

Like those in movie theaters who pop every time the big green hero explodes onto the screen and effortlessly obliterates puny gods like Loki, the fans have come to appreciate Strowman for his destructive chaos.

Monday night, he broke a ladder with his bare hands and demolished former NXT and United States champion Bobby Roode as if he was a bargain basement jobber straight out of 1980s WWE Superstars tapings.

Strowman is a step above everyone, a monstrous competitor who has been protected at a level not seen in this 50-50 booking era of WWE. A credible option to dethrone Brock Lesnar thanks to the manner in which he has been presented as an ass-kicking machine, Strowman can be the face of WWE Roman Reigns has not been.

Booking him to dominate heels and babyfaces alike, crushing ladders with his bare hands, squashing well-known and respected former champions, and throwing Superstars around the ringside area like crash test dummies will only help strengthen the connection with fans and his blossoming popularity.

And chants of "Get These Hands" will fill arenas as audiences around the country threaten WWE's commitment to Reigns by throwing their support behind the bearded mastadon.

The company will not make it any easier to deny him the Universal Championship and spot atop the Raw roster with one-sided beatdowns of guys like Roode and general badassery that includes the demolition of ladders.