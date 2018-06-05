Finn Balor and Most Likely Men's WWE Money in the Bank Winners After Latest Raw

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

After another lackluster episode of Raw, the WWE Universe can’t wait for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view to finally arrive.

Despite lackluster storytelling, the excitement level is still high for the men’s ladder match that includes Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

As for which male Superstars are the most likely to walk out of Money in the Bank with the briefcase, Balor, Strowman and The Miz look like the top contenders after Monday’s Raw.

The Miz

The best option to win the 2018 ladder match is still The Miz. As one of the top heels in the business, the possibility of Miz hawking over champions for the next several months will instantly make SmackDown more intriguing.

In addition to his body of work over the last year, the ever-looming feud against Daniel Bryan would be made even more interesting if The Miz is waiting in the wings after Bryan wins the WWE Championship.

Bryan reaching the ultimate pinnacle of being world champion again would create an unforgettable moment that could become even more iconic if The Miz walked down the aisle and stole the title with a briefcase cash-in.

The Money in the Bank contract should be used to create an iconic moment, and The Miz cashing in on Bryan would be the best use of the briefcase.

Braun Strowman

The clear top contender to walk out as Mr. Money in the Bank is Strowman. From a booking perspective, no one has been built stronger and his reactions from the WWE Universe are massive.

The lack of Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship on Raw has been noticeable to say the least and having Strowman cash in on Lesnar at SummerSlam would instantly create the biggest storyline for the second half of 2018.

Lesnar vs. Strowman could conceivably main event three consecutive PPVs.

The WWE has been accused of missing opportunities with Superstars, but Strowman is too hot right now for the creative team to ignore. The company needs to strike while the iron is hot, let Strowman win the briefcase and take the Universal title from Lesnar.

Finn Balor

While some fans will see Balor closing Raw pulling down the briefcase as a sign he will not win, we are long overdue for a return to the Universal Championship scene and a reemergence of The Demon.

It’s been around eight months since the last time the WWE Universe saw The Demon in all his glory, and what better way to bring him back than by having Balor pull down the briefcase covered in his unique paint?

Once Balor proves that he is unstoppable as The Demon, it will be time to build toward the inevitable championship match against Lesnar. Billed as The Demon vs. The Beast, the David vs. Goliath archetype would be an instant classic and could headline multiple major PPVs.

Balor may be a long shot to some, but The Demon would make him the clear-cut favorite.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).