Tom Brady Reflects on Dwight Clark's Impact on His Life in Instagram Post

Tom Brady took to Instagram to show his respects to former San Francisco 49ers receiver Dwight Clark, who died Monday from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The New England Patriots star provided a picture of "The Catch," Clark's iconic play in the 1981 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys. Apparently, Brady was in attendance as a four-year-old, as he described in an emotional caption:

"Dwight Clark was one of my idols growing up in San Mateo. I was lucky enough to be at the game where my hero Joe Montana perfectly placed the game winning throw/catch to Dwight in the corner of the end zone to beat the cowboys in the 1981 season. I was 4 years old and cried to my parents the entire first half because I couldn't see the field when the grown ups would stand and scream for the 49ers. I got a chance to meet him when we happened to share the same orthodontist in San Mateo and I sabotaged one of his visits just to meet him and shake his hand. He was incredibly gracious to me that day as a young boy. And I never forgot the impact he made on me as all of our heroes do. I am sad tonight hearing of his passing of ALS but I know he is now resting and at peace finally after many years valiantly fighting such a terrible disease. Thank you for the great memories and RIP!"

Brady grew up a 49ers fan, and Clark was one of the biggest stars during the team's dominant run in the 1980s. The 61-year-old played for the team from 1979 to 1987, winning two Super Bowls in this stretch.