NFL Teams Ready to Break into the Postseason in 2018

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Last season served as a prequel to each NFL team's journey toward the upcoming campaign. Organizations aren't allowed to live in the past; they can only learn from previous successes or failures.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, "Life is a journey, not a destination."

Those words provide an important lesson since a franchise's destination can change and provide a surprising result. Eight of last season's 12 playoff squads, including the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, didn't earn a postseason berth the previous year. Similar turnover occurs every season.

As such, the league's offseason turns into a chess match between 32 different masters trying to best position their organizations.

Time and a little luck are needed for teams to properly build their rosters, maintain talent and develop enough chemistry to compete at a championship level. One of the required steps is becoming competitive enough to parlay on-field performance into a postseason appearance.

Five franchises with a combined 29-51 record last season are well-positioned and ready to jump into light speed toward something new and exciting.