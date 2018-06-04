Browns Coach Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge for Charity

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Brown is a man of his word. How did Brown turn his promise to jump in Lake Erie into a charity event? Watch above to see Brown complete the plunge after Cleveland's winless season.

