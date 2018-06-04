Browns Coach Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge for Charity

'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback? Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳 Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏 NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez? Johnny Football Is BACK! Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract Grading the Allen Robinson Contract Right Arrow Icon

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Brown is a man of his word. How did Brown turn his promise to jump in Lake Erie into a charity event? Watch above to see Brown complete the plunge after Cleveland's winless season.

