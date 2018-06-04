Browns Coach Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge for Charity

Browns Coach Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge for CharityJune 4, 2018
Cleveland Browns Head Coach Hue Brown is a man of his word. How did Brown turn his promise to jump in Lake Erie into a charity event? Watch above to see Brown complete the plunge after Cleveland's winless season.
