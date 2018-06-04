Undertaker to Return to WWE at Madison Square Garden Show in July

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Deadman will rise again at Madison Square Garden.

WWE announced The Undertaker will take part at its Madison Square Garden house show scheduled for July 7.

No opponent has been announced.

This will mark the fourth time Undertaker has appeared on WWE television since being "retired" by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last year. He was at Raw's 25th anniversary show, where he delivered a promo, then wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and defeated Rusev in a casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble.

Undertaker has not competed at Madison Square Garden since 2010.

Having looked good in his brief squash of Cena and win over Rusev, it makes sense that Undertaker would keep coming back. He's in his best shape in years, a major draw and WWE has already abandoned the whole "retirement" thing.

Why not keep going to the well until he decides to hang it up for real?