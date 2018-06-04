Serena Williams Withdraws from 2018 French Open Due to Arm Injury

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the 2018 French Open due to an arm injury.

The American was set to meet Maria Sharapova in the fourth round on Monday but will play no further part at Roland Garros this year, per Mary Carillo on the Tennis Channel:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

