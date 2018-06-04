Serena Williams Withdraws from 2018 French Open Due to Arm Injury

Serena Williams Withdraws from 2018 French Open Due to Arm InjuryJune 4, 2018
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the 2018 French Open due to an arm injury.
The American was set to meet Maria Sharapova in the fourth round on Monday but will play no further part at Roland Garros this year, per Mary Carillo on the Tennis Channel:
TENNIS.com @Tennis
BREAKING NEWS: Serena Williams has pulled out of her fourth-round match with Maria Sharapova due to an arm injury. Stay tuned for more information as news develops, and a report fro #RolandGarros. Confirmed by Mary Carillo on @TennisChannel
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
