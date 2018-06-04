French Open 2018: Tuesday Roland Garros Schedule and Bracket Predictions

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

The quarter-finals get under way at the 2018 French Open on Tuesday, and Novak Djokovic has a chance to make the last four at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2016.

The 2016 champion at Roland Garros, Djokovic takes on unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato, while the other last-eight men's clash on Tuesday is a mouthwatering meeting of Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev.

In the women's draw, Sloane Stephens faces Russia's Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys plays Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

The schedule in full can be found at RolandGarros.com.

Men's Tuesday Quarter-finals

Marco Cecchinato vs. (20) Novak Djokovic

(7) Dominic Thiem vs. (2) Alexander Zverev

Women's Tuesday Quarter-finals

(10) Sloane Stephens vs. (14) Daria Kasatkina

Yulia Putintseva vs. (13) Madison Keys

Djokovic is in familiar territory.

A straight-sets victory over Fernando Verdasco on Sunday saw him into a record 12th quarter-final at the French Open, per Tennis.com:

His Tuesday opponent, meanwhile, had never been past the first round at a Grand Slam before this tournament.

Italian Cecchinato saw off No. 8 seed David Goffin to reach the last eight and has shown impressive form.

Djokovic has struggled with injury and consistency for a while now—that's why the 12-time Grand Slam winner is ranked No. 22 in the world.

But his experience should tell on Tuesday, especially considering how good he looked against Verdasco.

The day's other men's quarter is far less easy to call. Thiem is the more experienced having been to the semis at Roland Garros twice before.

But Zverev, 21, has shown remarkable resilience so far at the 2018 French Open, coming through three consecutive five-set matches to reach the last eight.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Kasatkina might have a lower ranking than Stephens, but few would bet against her prevailing on Tuesday after seeing how she overcame No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round.

In a match that was played over two days, the 21-year-old defeated Wozniacki 7-6 (5), 6-3, while Stephens beat No. 25 seed Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 to reach the last eight.

Keys will be the strong favourite to beat world No. 98 Putintseva.

The 23-year-old Kazakh has reached this stage before at a French Open, in 2016, but Keys has looked impressively consistent at Roland Garros this year and has yet to drop a set.

Tuesday Predictions: Djokovic, Thiem, Kasatkina and Keys to advance to last four.