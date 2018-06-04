Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens: Latest Rumors and Preview for WWE Raw June 4

Credit: WWE.com

Glimpses of the battles set for Money in the Bank are on their way on Monday's WWE Raw.

Before Finn Balor and Kevin Owens trade blows at the June 17 pay-per-view in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, they will do so in Houston, renewing an old rivalry. Nia Jax and Braun Strowman have opportunities to prep for the PPV, as well.

Raw has spent several weeks constructing the Money in the Bank card and figuring out the ladder-match field. That side of things is mostly done. It's time now to start hyping the show.

Credit: WWE.com

Houston's Toyota Center will host as the red brand begins that process in earnest.

What's on tap for Monday's show? News updates, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline projections allow us to look ahead before Raw airs on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET.

News, Rumors

The red brand may finally get a dose of Alicia Fox before long.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson wrote: "She is still under contract but hasn't been used since she was injured last January. She was at WWE TV in Albany a few weeks ago and we are told is scheduled to be at some upcoming TV tapings."

Credit: WWE.com

Fox suffered a broken tailbone early this year.

Monday should mark Roman Reigns' return after missing last week's show. Dave Meltzer noted on Figure Four Online: "For this weekend, Roman Reigns will not be on the Raw tour, but he is scheduled to return on Monday for television."

The Big Dog has a match on tap at Money in the Bank against Jinder Mahal. WWE is sure to showcase that bout aplenty ahead of the PPV.

The Universal Championship, on the other hand, may be pushed aside for a long while. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats), current plans don't have Brock Lesnar returning to the ring until SummerSlam on Aug. 19. That would mean both Money in the Bank and Extreme Rules would be sans the universal titleholder.

Raw Streaks

Drew McIntyre has been unstoppable during this second go-round with the main roster.

The Scottish powerhouse walloped Chad Gable last Monday, and he is now 4-0 since joining the Raw brand, per CageMatch.net.

WWE clearly wants to build him up. That's the right move as he would be a great fit as a Universal Championship contender.

The Superstar Shake-up hasn't been as fruitful for The Ascension. Viktor and Konnor fell in their first two matches on Raw and now have 11 consecutive losses to their name, per CageMatch.net.

The duo went from being doormats on Tuesdays to playing the same role on Mondays. That doesn't seem likely to change despite the Raw tag team division's lack of depth.

Preview

A fresh set of challengers will emerge to face The Deleters of Worlds. Monday's Raw is set to host a tag team Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas will be in the bout looking to continue their winning ways.

The B-Team has suddenly moved into the spotlight, becoming one of the most featured teams in the division in the past few weeks. That hints at them going on a Cinderella run and getting a crack at Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

Much of the rest of Raw will be dedicated to Money in the Bank warmup bouts. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Roode, Natalya vs. Jax, and Balor vs. Owens are all lined up for Monday night.

Strowman and Roode are both in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. They will meet early in Houston in search of some pre-PPV momentum.

Ahead of Jax's Raw Women's Championship defense against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank, she will take on the former UFC star's friend and training partner in non-title action.

Jax mocked Rousey last week and tried to get in her head. Natalya now has a shot to issue some payback on her buddy's behalf.

Jax showed heelish tendencies in her interaction with Rousey. Fans will be keeping an eye on whether that continues to see if WWE really is abandoning the champ's babyface turn so quickly.

Owens and Balor are about to collide in Space City, too.

Both Superstars are scheduled for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Their meeting ahead of that bout will continue a rivalry that began at NXT. KO and Balor fought over that brand's top title several times in 2015.

Balor, who beat Strowman via disqualification last Monday, will be looking for a more emphatic win against one of the obstacles in his way during his quest to reclaim the Universal Championship he had to relinquish because of injury two years ago.