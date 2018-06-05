Manchester United Complete Signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 13: Fred of Shakhtar Donetsk in action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between AS Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadio Olimpico on March 13, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United announced the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred on Tuesday, with the Brazil international penning a deal at Old Trafford. 

Fred has been linked with United for some time, although he was also touted as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News.

It is likely he will slip straight into United's first team next season and make up a three-man midfield with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

A deep-lying central player, the 25-year-old boasts both defensive and attacking attributes, per Squawka:

He can also play off both feet and boasts the kind of work ethic prized by Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.

United will doubtless be delighted to have confirmed the signing of Fred before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as the deal could have been complicated had he impressed in Russia.

As Mourinho's first signing of the summer, the former Internacional man represents a fine piece of business.

Fred should improve United's runner-up squad as they look to close the gap to Premier League champions City and aim to win the title next term. 

Related

    Brazil Star Fred Joins Man Utd

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brazil Star Fred Joins Man Utd

    Manutd
    via Manutd

    Arsenal Sign Lichtsteiner on Free Transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Sign Lichtsteiner on Free Transfer

    Arsenal
    via Arsenal

    Man Utd Advised to Act Quickly on Milinkovic-Savic

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Advised to Act Quickly on Milinkovic-Savic

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    World Cup Pressure Moments - Beckham's Redemption in '02

    World Football logo
    World Football

    World Cup Pressure Moments - Beckham's Redemption in '02

    Goal
    via Goal