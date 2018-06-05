Manchester United Complete Signing of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Manchester United announced the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred on Tuesday, with the Brazil international penning a deal at Old Trafford.

Fred has been linked with United for some time, although he was also touted as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News.

It is likely he will slip straight into United's first team next season and make up a three-man midfield with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic.

A deep-lying central player, the 25-year-old boasts both defensive and attacking attributes, per Squawka:

He can also play off both feet and boasts the kind of work ethic prized by Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.

United will doubtless be delighted to have confirmed the signing of Fred before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as the deal could have been complicated had he impressed in Russia.

As Mourinho's first signing of the summer, the former Internacional man represents a fine piece of business.

Fred should improve United's runner-up squad as they look to close the gap to Premier League champions City and aim to win the title next term.