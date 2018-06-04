Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers' Contract Update, Browns Impressed with Baker

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 4, 2018

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
The Simms & Lefkoe PodcastBleacher Report

It's a Tuesday edition of The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!

On today's episode, Chris and Adam discuss the fastest players in the NFL and whether Odell Beckham Jr. should attend Giants minicamp next week. 

The guys also discuss how much money Aaron Rodgers deserves on his new deal and whether Davis Webb is the future QB of the Giants.

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Trump Cancels Eagles' Trip to White House

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trump Cancels Eagles' Trip to White House

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Torrey Smith Calls Trump's Statement 'Lies'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Torrey Smith Calls Trump's Statement 'Lies'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Legend Dwight Clark Dies at 61

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Legend Dwight Clark Dies at 61

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking Back at the 49ers Reunion for Dwight Clark

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Looking Back at the 49ers Reunion for Dwight Clark

    SI.com
    via SI.com