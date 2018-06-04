Simms & Lefkoe: Rodgers' Contract Update, Browns Impressed with Baker

Bleacher Report

It's a Tuesday edition of The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast!

On today's episode, Chris and Adam discuss the fastest players in the NFL and whether Odell Beckham Jr. should attend Giants minicamp next week.

The guys also discuss how much money Aaron Rodgers deserves on his new deal and whether Davis Webb is the future QB of the Giants.

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

