French Open 2018 Results: Sunday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic reached the quarter-final of the 2018 French Open on Sunday as he knocked out Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

He'll face Marco Cecchinato in the next round after Cecchinato upset David Goffin in four sets.

Second seed Alexander Zverev survived a scare from Karen Khachanov to win in five sets, while Dominic Thiem progressed at the expense of Kei Nishikori.

In the women's draw, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys beat Anett Kontaveit and Mihaela Buzarnescu, respectively.

Here are the results:

Men's Scores

(20) Novak Djokovic bt. (30) Fernando Verdasco, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(2) Alexander Zverev bt. Karen Khachanov, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

(7) Dominic Thiem bt. (19) Kei Nishikori, 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4

Marco Cecchinato bt. (8) David Goffin, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

Women's Scores

(10) Sloane Stephens bt. (25) Anett Kontaveit, 6-2, 6-0

(13) Madison Keys bt. (31) Mihaela Buzarnescu, 6-1, 6-4

Yulia Putintseva bt. (26) Barbora Strycova, 6-4, 6-3

(2) Caroline Wozniacki vs. (14) Daria Kasatkina

Djokovic was once again a little sloppy in his play at Roland Garros, leading to some lengthy games early in the first set, including one that lasted 22 points. With half an hour gone, the score was only 2-1 to the Serb.

Indeed, he made 29 unforced errors overall in the match, per the French Open's official website.

He was broken just once and claimed five of his own breaks, though, to earn his 200th clay-court win.

Zverev and Khachanov broke each other five times apiece in their epic clash, which lasted three-and-a-half hours.

As tennis statistician Steph Trudel noted, the German has been unusually vulnerable on his own serve of late:

He'll need to be stronger if he's to make it past Thiem in the quarter-final.

The Austrian hit nine aces, and though he also made seven double-faults, he put in a strong performance:

Stephens was dominant against Kontaveit, dropping just two games in the first set and none in the second:

The American will make her first appearance at this stage at Roland Garros, having reached the fourth round on four occasions prior to this year.

She'll play either Wozniacki or Kasatkina in the next round.