Virginia Tech CB Adonis Alexander Declares for 2018 NFL Supplemental Draft

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander declared for the 2018 NFL supplemental draft on Saturday.

In a statement tweeted by his agent, Andy Ross, Alexander said he decided to enter the supplemental draft after being ruled academically ineligible to play at Virginia Tech in 2018:

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted that while Alexander has a lot of "off-field issues for teams to sort through," he is expected to be picked in the supplemental draft.

In 2016, Virginia Tech suspended Alexander after he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

That came on the heels of a strong freshman campaign in 2015 that saw the 6'3" defensive back register 55 tackles, six passes defended and four interceptions.

Alexander returned from suspension and followed that up with 43 tackles, seven passes defended and two picks in 2016.

Last season was Alexander's worst with the Hokies. He appeared in just eight games and finished with 27 tackles, four passes defended and one interception.

Even so, there promises to be interest in Alexander as part of the supplemental draft due to his size and athletic ability.

Alexander has a chance to become the first player selected in the NFL supplemental draft since the then-St. Louis Rams used a fifth-round pick to take Clemson offensive tackle Isaiah Battle in 2015.