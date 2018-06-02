French Open 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles Bracket

French Open 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles BracketJune 2, 2018
Defending champion Rafael Nadal safely moved into the last 16 of the 2018 French Open after a comprehensive straight sets victory over Richard Gasquet on Saturday.
The top seed is joined in the next round by third seed Marin Cilic, who faced few problems as he saw off America's Steve Johnson in three sets. Juan Martin del Potro is also through after victory over Albert Ramos Vinolas.
The women's draw is also hotting up nicely. Top seed Simona Halep progressed with a win over Andrea Petkovic, while there were also victories for Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams. The two former champions will now meet in the fourth round.
Saturday's Men's Results
[5] Juan Martin del Potro bt. [31] Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-5, 6-4, 6-1
[3] Marin Cilic bt. Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
[8] David Goffin bt. [32] Gael Monfils 6-7 (6), 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3
[1] Rafael Nadal bt. Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
[11] Diego Schwartzman bt. Borna Coric 7-5, 6-3, 6-3
[6] Kevin Anderson bt. Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4)
Maximilian Marterer bt. Jurgen Zopp 6-2, 6-1, 6-4
[18] Fabio Fognini bt. [16] Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
[9] John Isner bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (4)
Karen Khachanov bt. [15] Lucas Pouille 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
Saturday's Women's Results
[1] Simona Halep bt. Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-0
[16] Elise Mertens bt. [24] Daria Gavrilovs 6-3, 6-1
[28] Maria Sharapova bt. Karolina Plisokova 6-2, 6-1
Lesia Tsurenko bt. [19] Madgalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-4
[3] Garbine Muguruza bt. Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-2
[10] Sloane Stephens bt. Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 8-6
[25] Anett Kontaveit bt. Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4)
[7] Caroline Garcia bt. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-3
[12] Angelique Kerber bt. [18] Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4)
Serena Williams bt. [11] Julia Gorges 6-3, 6-4
Saturday Recap
Nadal needed just one hour and 58 minutes to send Gasquet packing at Roland Garros.
The top seed got off to a flawless start and did not drop a single point as he raced into a 3-0 lead. Nadal then added two more games for the loss of just two points:
Gasquet managed to win the next three games in a row but could not prevent Nadal from taking the first set 6-3.
It was a similar story in the second as Nadal secured a double break to move 4-0 up on his way to claiming the set 6-2.
The third set swiftly followed as the Spaniard cruised past Gasquet. Christopher Clarey at the New York Times showed Nadal's record at Roland Garros:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Rafael Nadal has now won THIRTY FIVE straight sets at Roland Garros
After the match Nadal even took time out to rally with one of the ball boys:
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Léo, ballkid, had a nice moment with @RafaelNadal ! Après sa victoire contre Richard Gasquet, Rafa Nadal a joué avec Léo, ramasseur de balles ! 💫❤️ #RG18 https://t.co/HDNz5bdFs5
Nadal will play Germany's Maximilian Marterer next after he beat lucky loser Jurgen Zopp in straights sets on Saturday.
Del Potro also advanced on Saturday with a straight sets win and moved into the second week of the French Open for the first time since 2012, per ATP World Tour:
ATP World Tour @ATPWorldTour
Juan Martin del Potro is rolling into the #RG18 fourth round! The 🇦🇷 downs Ramos-Vinolas 75 64 61 to reach the second week in Paris for the first time since 2012. Results ➡️ https://t.co/aY2buaYlCk https://t.co/LQHj659t5x
The Argentinian's fourth-round opponent will be John Isner, who beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert in three sets.
ATP Media Info @ATPMediaInfo
Two Top 10 players will meet in @RolandGarros 4R as [5] @DelPotroJuan and [9] @JohnIsner each won their 3R matches in straight sets today to face each other. Del Potro leads the H2H 6-4, but Isner has won their last 2 matches, incl. SF at @MiamiOpen this year.
Isner is the last American left in the men's draw, while all the French men have now been knocked out:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
"Quinze->Zéro" 15 Frenchmen entered #RG18; none reached the second week.
Nadal remains the hot favourite to win an 11th French Open title, but there are still some big names left who will hope they can pull off an upset.
In the women's draw, Halep found herself out on Court 18 to face Petkovic. The first set was a tight affair which Halep took 7-5 before she claimed the second 6-0.
A knee injury appeared to be hampering Petkovic, who had the joint taped during the match.
Sharapova had no such problems in her comprehensive defeat of Pliskova for the loss of just three games. Freelance tennis writer Ben Rothenberg highlighted just how dominant the Russian's performance was:
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
#28 Maria Sharapova absolutely clobbers #6 Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1. Outwinnered her 18 to 5. Sharapova puts herself into a possible #RG18 fourth round match vs Serena Williams, who needs to beat Julia Goerges today to meet her there.
The two-time French Open champion will now face Williams after she knocked out 11th seed Julia Gorges.
Dan King @DanKing_1974
Yeah, so, Serena just stoked the fires to make it the mother of all grudge matches on Monday. Bring popcorn. And earplugs.
The two will meet in the last 16 Monday in what is easily the tie of the tournament so far, and it may go some way to deciding who wins the women's French Open.
