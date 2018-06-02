French Open 2018 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Singles Bracket

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Defending champion Rafael Nadal safely moved into the last 16 of the 2018 French Open after a comprehensive straight sets victory over Richard Gasquet on Saturday.

The top seed is joined in the next round by third seed Marin Cilic, who faced few problems as he saw off America's Steve Johnson in three sets. Juan Martin del Potro is also through after victory over Albert Ramos Vinolas.



The women's draw is also hotting up nicely. Top seed Simona Halep progressed with a win over Andrea Petkovic, while there were also victories for Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams. The two former champions will now meet in the fourth round.

Saturday's Men's Results

[5] Juan Martin del Potro bt. [31] Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-5, 6-4, 6-1

[3] Marin Cilic bt. Steve Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

[8] David Goffin bt. [32] Gael Monfils 6-7 (6), 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

[1] Rafael Nadal bt. Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

[11] Diego Schwartzman bt. Borna Coric 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

[6] Kevin Anderson bt. Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Maximilian Marterer bt. Jurgen Zopp 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

[18] Fabio Fognini bt. [16] Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

[9] John Isner bt. Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Karen Khachanov bt. [15] Lucas Pouille 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

Saturday's Women's Results

[1] Simona Halep bt. Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-0

[16] Elise Mertens bt. [24] Daria Gavrilovs 6-3, 6-1

[28] Maria Sharapova bt. Karolina Plisokova 6-2, 6-1

Lesia Tsurenko bt. [19] Madgalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-4

[3] Garbine Muguruza bt. Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-2

[10] Sloane Stephens bt. Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 8-6

[25] Anett Kontaveit bt. Petra Kvitova 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4)

[7] Caroline Garcia bt. Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-3

[12] Angelique Kerber bt. [18] Kiki Bertens 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4)

Serena Williams bt. [11] Julia Gorges 6-3, 6-4

Saturday Recap

Nadal needed just one hour and 58 minutes to send Gasquet packing at Roland Garros.

The top seed got off to a flawless start and did not drop a single point as he raced into a 3-0 lead. Nadal then added two more games for the loss of just two points:

Gasquet managed to win the next three games in a row but could not prevent Nadal from taking the first set 6-3.

It was a similar story in the second as Nadal secured a double break to move 4-0 up on his way to claiming the set 6-2.

The third set swiftly followed as the Spaniard cruised past Gasquet. Christopher Clarey at the New York Times showed Nadal's record at Roland Garros:

After the match Nadal even took time out to rally with one of the ball boys:

Nadal will play Germany's Maximilian Marterer next after he beat lucky loser Jurgen Zopp in straights sets on Saturday.

Del Potro also advanced on Saturday with a straight sets win and moved into the second week of the French Open for the first time since 2012, per ATP World Tour:

The Argentinian's fourth-round opponent will be John Isner, who beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert in three sets.

Isner is the last American left in the men's draw, while all the French men have now been knocked out:

Nadal remains the hot favourite to win an 11th French Open title, but there are still some big names left who will hope they can pull off an upset.

In the women's draw, Halep found herself out on Court 18 to face Petkovic. The first set was a tight affair which Halep took 7-5 before she claimed the second 6-0.

A knee injury appeared to be hampering Petkovic, who had the joint taped during the match.

Sharapova had no such problems in her comprehensive defeat of Pliskova for the loss of just three games. Freelance tennis writer Ben Rothenberg highlighted just how dominant the Russian's performance was:

The two-time French Open champion will now face Williams after she knocked out 11th seed Julia Gorges.

The two will meet in the last 16 Monday in what is easily the tie of the tournament so far, and it may go some way to deciding who wins the women's French Open.