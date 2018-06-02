Goose That Crashed into Tigers Scoreboard Released After Recovering

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2018

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 1: The 'rally goose', a goose decoy, sits on the fence in front of John Hicks #55 of the Detroit Tigers, Mike Fiers #50 of the Detroit Tigers and Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park on June 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

A goose that crashed into a Comerica Park scoreboard during Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels was set free Friday after completing a brief recovery.

The animal, who affectionately became known as the "Rally Goose" after the Tigers scored five runs following the incident during a rain delay, was released in East Lansing, Michigan, per ESPN.com.

Here's a look at the bird's painful flight into the scoreboard:

Detroit hasn't lost since the Rally Goose's emergence. The Tigers closed out the series against the Angels with a victory Thursday and opened a series with the Toronto Blue Jays with another win Friday.

They'll look to keep the streak alive Saturday against the Jays.  

