Goose That Crashed into Tigers Scoreboard Released After Recovering

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

A goose that crashed into a Comerica Park scoreboard during Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels was set free Friday after completing a brief recovery.

The animal, who affectionately became known as the "Rally Goose" after the Tigers scored five runs following the incident during a rain delay, was released in East Lansing, Michigan, per ESPN.com.

Here's a look at the bird's painful flight into the scoreboard:

Detroit hasn't lost since the Rally Goose's emergence. The Tigers closed out the series against the Angels with a victory Thursday and opened a series with the Toronto Blue Jays with another win Friday.

They'll look to keep the streak alive Saturday against the Jays.