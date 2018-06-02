LaVar Ball: NFL Anthem Protesters Should Find a New League If They Won't Stand

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaVar Ball said NFL players should follow the league's new protocol for the national anthem—stand on the sideline or remain in the locker room—or "get out their league."

On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the always outspoken Ball, who noted players in his new Junior Basketball Association won't be allowed to kneel during the anthem.

"It's their league," he said of the NFL. "If you don't want to do it, get out their league."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement about the updated anthem rules, which allow the league to fine teams that have players kneeling while the anthem plays. Further, individual organizations can levy a financial penalty against players who don't abide:

"The policy adopted today was approved in concert with the NFL's ongoing commitment to local communities and our country—one that is extraordinary in its scope, resources and alignment with our players. We are dedicated to continuing our collaboration with players to advance the goals of justice and fairness in all corners of our society.

"It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic. This is not and was never the case."

The National Football League Players Association issued a press release stating it would "challenge any aspect of [the anthem policy] that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement."

It's been a hot-button topic for the league since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement in August 2016 during a preseason game.

It has also been a frequent target of United States President Donald Trump, who called last year for NFL owners to fire players who knelt for the anthem.

A CNN poll in September showcased the polarizing nature of the issue, with 49 percent of respondents calling the anthem protests the "wrong thing" to do and 43 percent saying it's the "right thing."