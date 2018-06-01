Bobby McCain, Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $27M Contract Extension

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After spending the first three years of his career with the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Bobby McCain has decided to remain in South Beach for years to come.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that McCain had agreed to terms on a four-year, $27 million extension with the Dolphins, with $13 million in guaranteed money.

A fifth-round pick out of Memphis in 2015, McCain has improved with each passing season. He had his best season to date in 2017, recording career highs in combined tackles (48), interceptions (two) and passes defended (seven). The Alabama native also notched his second career sack as Miami ranked 16th in the NFL in pass defense.

At 24 years old, the 5'11", 192-pound defensive back should only continue to get better. The same can be said about the Dolphins secondary as a unit. Not only has McCain been solid in the slot, but two-time Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones returns and the team also added playmaker Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th pick in this year's draft.

It's been a transitional offseason for Miami. Not only is quarterback Ryan Tannehill (who missed all of last season due to a knee injury) on the comeback trail, but the roster has undergone a makeover. Veterans Ndamukong Suh, Mike Pouncey and Julius Thomas are gone; Danny Amendola and Frank Gore are among the fresh faces.

While changes were made on the roster around him, Miami determined McCain was a solid building block for the future.