8 Current WWE Superstars Who Don't Have Clear Heel or Babyface Role

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The battle between good and evil has dominated storytelling for centuries, and the world of professional wrestling is no exception.

Most wrestlers fall into one of two categories. They are either a heel who breaks the rules and does whatever they have to in order to win or they are a babyface who always does what is right regardless of how it will affect them in the future.

However, there is a third category. The term "tweener" refers to someone who blurs the lines between hero and villain, not someone approaching their teenage years. Another popular term for people like this is an antihero.

This kind of character can be useful because they can be used in whatever way the company needs at any given time, but it can also be problematic because people don't always know how to react to them.

This article will look at eight WWE Superstars who don't have a clear heel or babyface persona and whether it's a good thing.