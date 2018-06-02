8 Current WWE Superstars Who Don't Have Clear Heel or Babyface Role

8 Current WWE Superstars Who Don't Have Clear Heel or Babyface RoleJune 2, 2018
The battle between good and evil has dominated storytelling for centuries, and the world of professional wrestling is no exception.
Most wrestlers fall into one of two categories. They are either a heel who breaks the rules and does whatever they have to in order to win or they are a babyface who always does what is right regardless of how it will affect them in the future.
However, there is a third category. The term "tweener" refers to someone who blurs the lines between hero and villain, not someone approaching their teenage years. Another popular term for people like this is an antihero.
This kind of character can be useful because they can be used in whatever way the company needs at any given time, but it can also be problematic because people don't always know how to react to them.
This article will look at eight WWE Superstars who don't have a clear heel or babyface persona and whether it's a good thing.
Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman's WWE career has been different from most Superstars for a number of reasons. For one thing, he skipped NXT altogether.
The former strongman competitor put in time at the Performance Center, but he never debuted on NXT television before being introduced as a member of The Wyatt Family on the main roster.
Once he broke away from the group, Strowman was able to win over the WWE Universe with his athleticism and unconventional wrestling style.
As more fans began to appreciate his work, The Monster Among Men was getting bigger pops than most of the babyfaces despite still being a heel working against the good guys.
WWE saw his popularity was rising and chose to have him focus on other heels. This did not make him a good guy by default.
A good guy would never chokeslam another good guy for no reason, but that's what he did to Bobby Roode on Raw after he dismantled Kevin Owens in the video featured above. The crowd popped, but it was definitely a heel move.
Nothing about Strowman's character has changed except for the way people respond to him. While this is not always an ideal situation, it's a good thing when it comes to him because WWE can put him in a feud with anyone and it will work.
Nia Jax
Nia Jax was a heel in NXT and on the main roster until Alexa Bliss revealed she was using The Irresistible Force to keep her title and not because they were friends.
The storyline turned Jax into a more sympathetic character who spoke about the dangers of bullying and how it can affect even the strongest of individuals.
Her feel-good story came to a close at WrestleMania when she defeated Bliss for the Raw women's title. It seemed like she would be a babyface moving forward, and then she challenged Ronda Rousey to a match.
Rousey sat with the commentary team on Monday to watch Jax face an enhancement talent. The champ proceeded to embarrass the young woman before giving her a brutal beatdown.
The woman who was supposed to be the new face of WWE's anti-bullying stance turned into one in a matter of seconds. Is this the champion young girls are supposed to look up to like they did at WrestleMania?
WWE may have realized the fans would cheer for Rousey over Jax and decided to get ahead of it, but it's still a weird message to send to the company's young fans.
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been misused and underused since joining the WWE roster, and part of the problem is how WWE has booked them.
They were clearly heels when they were fighting alongside AJ Styles in The Club, but then they seemed to make a turn when they joined up with Finn Balor.
Putting them on SmackDown broke up the Balor Club, and now we don't know what is happening with The Good Brothers.
They still call everyone nerds, so they clearly aren't trying to be anyone's hero, but they haven't done anything outright evil in a long time.
Hopefully, Anderson and Gallows find some direction soon because they are talented veterans who could help the SD tag team division in a big way.
The B Team
Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas played The Miz's cronies perfectly, but they were set adrift on an ice floe when The A-Lister was drafted to SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-up.
Embracing the B Team gimmick has helped them find new life as a tag team, but the way they are playing the characters is somewhat confusing.
They are obviously meant to get laughs, so people will naturally want to cheer for them, but they are still playing the part of heels by trying to jump over the rest of the tag team division for a title shot.
Do we cheer for the goofballs or boo the guys trying to take a shortcut? Mixed reactions can snowball into the kind of response WWE doesn't want. Just look at Roman Reigns.
Axel and Dallas have a chance to finally get over with the WWE Universe, but they need to pick a side before the novelty of their new gimmick wears off.
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar hasn't acted much like a babyface in recent years, but he has been paired up with heels many times because WWE knows the crowd loves The Beast Incarnate.
Whether you like him as universal champion or not, there is no denying how much star power Lesnar brings to the table.
He is one of the few people in the business who can command the kind of attention the crowd gives him, and with Paul Heyman by his side, he never has to say a word.
Unfortunately, Lesnar's long title reign has kept Raw without a top champion in regular rotation for over a year. Unless the plan is for him to surpass CM Punk as the longest-reigning modern WWE champion, Lesnar losing the belt is better for the business.
The problem is WWE keeps putting him in matches with Roman Reigns, who never receives a fully positive response from the crowd.
Natalya
Natalya is a heel, right? Her last few feuds have been with babyfaces and she always mocks other women in the division during interviews and backstage segments.
For some reason, WWE decided to have her friendship with Ronda Rousey featured on television despite the two having polar opposite characters.
Does this make Nattie a heel when she is alone and a face when Rousey is hanging around backstage? Maybe WWE thinks we won't pay attention to these things so it just puts her wherever she's needed at the moment.
Natalya has been around the business her entire life and has proved her ability in the ring many times. She deserves more cohesive character developments than what she has been given in recent years.