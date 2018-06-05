Undrafted Rookies Making Noise in Offseason Workouts

1 of 8

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans released running back DeMarco Murray in early March and signed Dion Lewis, who broke out for 896 rushing yards on five yards per carry with the New England Patriots last season. He'll pair with Derrick Henry to handle the bulk of the rushing attempts for the Titans.

However, Tennessee may have to make room for Akrum Wadley as the third ball-carrier in a committee.

Wadley flashed in his last two years at Iowa as a ball-carrier and receiver out of the backfield, racking up 2,858 yards from scrimmage and 26 total touchdowns in that span. He also returned nine kicks for 271 yards during his senior year.

The Iowa product's run style and speed already caught the attention of TitansOnline.com's Jim Wyatt during OTAs.

"It was just a small sample during the open periods for media, but from the get-go, it's already clear running back Akrum Wadley has a burst. ... One thing I noticed: Wadley has a running style that includes a bit of a jump-step, or a skip. It allows him to get into another gear in a hurry."

Wadley mirrors Lewis as a potential complement to Henry, who runs with power. Keep an eye on his jump-step during the preseason as a signature style that stands out, especially if he's breaking off chunk yardage.