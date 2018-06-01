CM Punk Says CM Stands for 'Chick Magnet' in Trial vs. WWE Physician Chris Amaan

David Dermer/Associated Press

The trial of CM Punk and Colt Cabana versus Dr. Chris Amann has led to quite the revelation for MMA fans.

According to Ross Berman of Wrestle Zone, Punk revealed under oath that the "CM" in his name stands for "Chick Magnet," stemming from his days as a member of The Chick Magnets tag team.

That puts to rest any of the rumors. Some believed it stood for "Chicago Made," as a tribute to the mixed martial artist's hometown. Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks, himself once offered up a previous explanation, via Bleacher Report's Jeremy Botter:

That apparently is not the case.

In the past, the initials have always been viewed as a mystery. Not even Punk's wife, AJ Mendez Brooks, would reveal what they meant during an interview with wrestling podcast host Sam Roberts (h/t Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri): "I think it's supposed to be a mystery for the fans for the rest of time, so he says something different every time, so I don't want to break that."

Well, the secret is out.