Damir Dzumhur Crushes Ball Boy in Collision at 2018 French Open

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 01: Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovinia looks on during his mens singles third round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day six of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros on June 1, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

If there was ever any doubt as to why one of the most important habits in baseball was to yell "I've got it!" during a fly ball, well, allow those doubts to be erased from this tennis example below.

On Thursday at the French Open, Damir Dzumhur and a Roland Garros ball boy had what can only be described as a bone-rattling collision. Well, at least for the ball boy:

Luckily, all parties are OK:

Shoutout to Dzumhur for handling the situation with class. And to the ball boy for brushing off the whiplashing hit.

Related

    Serena Williams shines even as she struggles at French Open | Kevin Mitchell

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena Williams shines even as she struggles at French Open | Kevin Mitchell

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian

    Roland Garros Day 7 Order of Play

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Roland Garros Day 7 Order of Play

    Tennisnow
    via Tennisnow

    French Open 2018: Fourth seed Elina Svitolina knocked out in third round

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    French Open 2018: Fourth seed Elina Svitolina knocked out in third round

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Djoker Battles Through to 4th Round

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Djoker Battles Through to 4th Round

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report