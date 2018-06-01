Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants Player Options in New Packers Contract

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly seeking additional control in order to sign a long-term extension.

On Thursday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Rodgers is pushing for contract options that would give him an opportunity to renegotiate if QB salaries continue to skyrocket:

Every extension signed by a prominent quarterback sets the standard for the next high-profile deal.

For example, the five-year, $110 million contract signed by Rodgers in 2013 no longer appears so massive compared to the five-year, $150 million deal inked by the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan in early May. Rodgers received $54 million guaranteed, Ryan got $94.5 million guaranteed.

The problem for the 34-year-old former Brett Favre protege is limited leverage. Not only is he under contract for two more years under the terms of the previous agreement, Green Bay could also use the franchise tag after that deal runs out, if necessary.

So it could be difficult for Rodgers to set the new high watermark for quarterback contracts while also receiving unprecedented control to opt out in the future and get even more guaranteed cash.

Both sides have expressed optimism about coming to terms, though.

"Obviously, we'd like to lock something in at some point," Rodgers told reporters in April. "The team has made that public knowledge, they'd love to do that. I've said many times I'd love to finish my career here. There's more than mutual interest on both sides."

"Both sides are working towards it and we're confident we'll come to an agreement soon," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on PFT Live in May.

All told, the reported request for player options could end up being a bigger sticking point than the money as the sides try to get an extension done before the start of the 2018 season.