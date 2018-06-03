Figuring out What to Do with Jason Jordan After WWE Raw Return

Credit: WWE.com

Jason Jordan has been absent from WWE television since early February after undergoing surgery for a neck injury, though his return appears to be imminent.

For the past several weeks, Jordan has appeared backstage at Monday Night Raw, indicating he may be cleared to compete any time now, in whatever capacity WWE deems fit.

If that is the case, how should he be brought back and in what way?

When we last saw Jordan, he was teaming with Seth Rollins, but heading toward a possible singles feud with him after dropping the Raw Tag Team Championship.

If WWE were desperate to rekindle that feud, Jordan could stay a singles competitor and challenge Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship, yet it isn't likely to amount to much. Rollins is on fire and Jordan was struggling when he left, so WWE wouldn't put the title on him. It's a dead end direction.

That feud wasn't exactly banging on all cylinders, so it's doubtful the WWE Universe would care if it wasn't touched upon and both sides simply moved on.

Jordan would then have to start a new singles feud, but mostly everyone is already paired up with somebody else, leaving only the tag team option left.

Luckily, there is an obvious choice of where to insert him in that division that makes perfect sense for all parties involved: Jordan needs to come to Chad Gable's aid and reunite American Alpha to fight off Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Right now, Gable is at a handicap disadvantage by going at it solo against those two. Since splitting with Shelton Benjamin, nobody has had his back, which is where Jordan comes in.

Those two obviously have chemistry together from their two tag title reigns on NXT and SmackDown, so there's no need to worry about whether that pairing could work.

For that matter, McIntyre and Ziggler could have amazing matches with Jordan just as they've worked well with Gable, since he's very capable of getting the job done in the ring. That has never been his struggling factor, which was more of an image problem.

The fans didn't fully embrace Jordan as a babyface, nor was his heel turn fully realized, so it's important to firmly establish his allegiance immediately upon his return or face the risk of the crowd not knowing how to react.

Anything that leaves room for speculation is dangerous and could lead to a mixed reaction or none at all, whereas a triumphant rescue of a babyface and reforming a well-liked tag team tells us he's a babyface right out of the gate.

American Alpha had no trouble connecting with the WWE Universe before and Jordan could use that magic again.

This also brings clarification as to why Kurt Angle has been interacting with Gable here and there over the past month. He clearly has a soft spot for Gable and if his "son" can be added to the mix, it ties all three together much more cohesively.

At that point, WWE needs to decide how to address the relationship between Angle and Jordan going forward. Does it continue, is it nixed, or is it ignored?

If the writers continue it, a soft approach is better. Making it a focal point could draw heel heat that would distract from the babyface turn story being told and land Jordan back in the same hot water as before.

A simple throwaway line acknowledging it is good enough to keep it going without going overboard.

Eliminating it entirely could also happen as easily as having Angle say they did further testing while he was away and determined that he actually is not his son, but he's still grown attached to him and is invested in his career.

That could be the best way to go, as it is an endorsement of his skills without needing to do another heel turn down the line where Jordan reveals he faked it all and he isn't Angle's son, but was trying to manipulate him.

Ignoring it could also work as it allows the fans to fill in the blanks themselves, drawing whatever conclusions they'd prefer to go with.

Ideally, Angle could be used to give some momentum to American Alpha as a reformed unit, but not become too interlocked in the feud.

His presence would dominate everybody else and make the focus of the tag teams another story of Jordan's daddy issues when it should be more about four talented wrestlers wowing the audience in the ring.

This could all be accomplished in just a few swift moves by having Jordan come to Gable's rescue, one promo backstage to address where Angle fits in all of this and making a tag team match for the following week and then we're off to the races.

American Alpha can feud with McIntyre and Ziggler for however long that feud can sustain itself and Jordan can not only help out the tag team division on Raw, but also course-correct his career after the failed singles attempt and heel turn.

Before long, Jordan will be back in good graces and looked at as a future prospect once more, as will the others he'll be working with in this simple, yet effective feud.

