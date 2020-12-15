Report: Buccaneers' Ronald Jones II to Undergo Surgery for Broken Finger Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II is scheduled to undergo surgery to have a pin placed in his broken pinky finger, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It's unclear if the injury will force Jones to miss any games. A source told Jenna Laine of ESPN that Jones "still has a chance to play" in Sunday's NFC South game against the Atlanta Falcons. Per Laine, Jones' status will not be determined until later in the week.

The 23-year-old was the No. 38 overall pick by the Bucs in the 2018 NFL draft after a productive college career at USC, where he rushed for 3,619 yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons. He also caught 32 passes for 302 yards and another three scores for the Trojans.

Jones was thrown into a mix that also included Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers and took a backseat to both, rushing just 23 times for 44 yards and a score. He was fifth on the team in rushing yards, behind not only Barber (871 yards) and Rodgers (106 yards) but also quarterbacks Jameis Winston (281 yards) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (152 yards).

It was a disappointing year, but Jones was looking to bounce back in 2019, and he looked good to start the 2019 season, though he was inconsistent down the stretch. In total, he rushed for 724 yards and six touchdowns, though with the team adding Leonard Fournette, his role was in question this year.

Again, however, Jones has looked good for stretches, rushing for 900 yards and six scores this season. He is coming off a game in which he ran for 80 yards and a touchdown in a 26-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Fournette and LeSean McCoy will likely see the reps at running back should Jones miss time.