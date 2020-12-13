Mike Gesicki Ruled Out for Dolphins vs. Chiefs with Shoulder Injury

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a shoulder injury.

The injury puts an end to a big day for the tight end, who had five catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns before exiting.

A second-round pick in the 2018 draft, the Penn State product had a limited role in the Dolphins' passing game as a rookie. He caught 22 passes for 202 yards on 32 targets. His numbers improved in 2019 (51 receptions, 570 yards, five touchdowns) but still arguably fell short for somebody drafted so high.

This year, a big Week 2 showing against the Buffalo Bills (eight receptions, 130 yards, one touchdown) hinted that things might be different in 2020. For the most part, that game was an outlier.

The Dolphins spared no expense in an attempt to avoid a fourth straight losing season. They did little to address the passing game, however, beyond using the No. 5 overall pick on Tua Tagovailoa. Matt Breida and Jordan Howard were their biggest veteran additions at the skill positions.

That leaves Durham Smythe as Gesicki's replacement at tight end. Smythe made 31 appearances over his first two years but logged only 13 receptions on 25 targets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps this is the opportunity the former Notre Dame pass-catcher needed to show he can handle a larger role in the offense. He entered with 14 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns this season.