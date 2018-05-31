John Cena, Nikki Bella Reportedly Back Together After Ending Engagement

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

One month after calling off their wedding, John Cena and Nikki Bella are reportedly back together.

According to Emily Longeretta of Us Weekly, Cena and Bella are an item once again, and an insider said the following regarding their situation:

"Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life. Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn't mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another."

Cena and Bella were originally scheduled to be married on May 5, however, the couple informed Us Weekly on May 15 that they were splitting up.

Reportedly, the biggest point of contention during their six-year relationship was that Bella wanted to have kids, while Cena didn't.

That played out on Sunday's episode of Total Bellas when Nikki told Cena that she wanted kids, leading Cena to suggest that they call the wedding off.

Cena seemingly had a change of heart, though, as he appeared on the Today show recently and said he wanted to both marry Bella and have children with her:

Both Cena and Bella are currently away from WWE, as they are tending to their many non-wrestling ventures.

Cena proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, last year, and while it initially looked as though no wedding would come of it, the nuptials could potentially be back on in the near future.