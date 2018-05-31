MMA Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell Attends Training with Cleveland Browns

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2018

It may be unwise to make the Cleveland Browns the butt of your joke now that they have brought in "The Iceman" to their training camp.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was invited to Browns camp to teach them some fighting techniques as the Browns prepare for the upcoming season. More specifically, the focus was on body-to-body contact and manipulation. Liddell said about the preparation, "It's a fight. This is not just a game. We're fighting to win."

The former light heavyweight champion of the world also had players punching and kneeing bags. Although that may be more suited for the Dawg Pound than on the gridiron.

The Browns will need that mean streak in a competitive and physical AFC North when the 2018 season gets underway. 


Related

    UFC Legend Liddell Trains the Browns 👊

    NFL logo
    NFL

    UFC Legend Liddell Trains the Browns 👊

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach: No Way Manziel Starts His First CFL Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coach: No Way Manziel Starts His First CFL Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Exec Resigns Over Cheerleader Scandal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Exec Resigns Over Cheerleader Scandal

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Seahawks Have a 'Noticeably Different' Look on Offense

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks Have a 'Noticeably Different' Look on Offense

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report