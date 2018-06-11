World Cup 2018: FIFA Rankings for All Teams Heading into Tournament

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

There are two clear favourites heading into the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which begins on Thursday.

Defending champions Germany are, for many, the team to beat, while Brazil are widely considered the side most likely to stop Die Mannschaft.



Therefore, it is little surprise that Germany are ranked No. 1 in the world by FIFA and Brazil No. 2.

Below those two sides, though, the picture becomes a little less clear.

Belgium are ranked No. 3 in the world and Portugal No. 4, but Spain, France and Argentina are all better fancied to win the tournament according to the bookies, per OddsShark.com.

Perhaps the starkest false position in FIFA's rankings is Group E's Switzerland, who head into the tournament ranked sixth in the world.

Thursday's opening fixture is being played between the two lowest-ranked sides in the tournament: Saudi Arabia and hosts Russia.

Here are the full rankings for each team at the FIFA World Cup (sum of rankings in parentheses):

Group A (196)

Russia (70)

Uruguay (14)

Egypt (45)

Saudi Arabia (67)

Group B (92)

Portugal (4)

Spain (10)

Iran (37)

Morocco (41)

Group C (66)