B-Team's Success Represents How Little WWE Cares About Tag Team Division on Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The B-Team have been something of a revelation on Raw with their recent string of victories, though that should cause more worry than hope for fans of tag team wrestling in WWE and specifically on Raw.

It should come as no surprise that WWE has not viewed its tag teams as a high priority in several years. While the division has had glimmers of greatness from time to time, it has been booked as an afterthought more often than not.

That has certainly been the case with Raw's tag team scene for the better part of the past year or so, but it is in an arguably worse state now than it has been in some time. Tag teams haven't been much better off on SmackDown Live lately, but at least the blue brand has a better crop of talent to work with overall.

The barbecue hosted by The B-Team on Monday's Memorial Day edition of Raw illustrated just how depleted the division is at the moment, outside of a few select tandems. Most of those teams, including The Ascension, Titus Worldwide, and Breezango are essentially enhancement guys and pose no threat to the tag titles.

Even The Revival, who proved their worth as a world-class team with their work in NXT, have floundered since being called up to Raw one year ago. They have basically been reduced to nothing thanks to their many losses to "Woken" Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt over the last month.

When the barbecue ended with The B-Team as the last team standing, it became clear that they'll be positioned as the No. 1 contenders to the straps sooner rather than later, which doesn't speak too well to the state of the division.

Raw and SmackDown Live Tag Team Divisions "Woken" Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt The Bludgeon Brothers The B-Team The Usos The Revival Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows The Authors of Pain SAnitY Heath Slater and Rhyno The New Day Breezango Sheamus and Cesaro Titus Worldwide The Colons The Ascension Rusev Day Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Source: WWE.com

To their credit, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have made the most of everything they've been given in their time as a team and especially recently. Both men were floundering in the undercard before joining forces with The Miz, who breathed new life into their stagnant characters and careers.

At this point, the two of them are better off together than apart and have settled into their new roles as lovable losers nicely. Their matches are rarely anything of note, mind you, but their pre- and post-match antics are entertaining and different than most of what we tend to see on WWE programming from week to week.

Although they have found some success with back-to-back victories versus Breezango, The B-Team are far from compelling challengers to Hardy and Wyatt and should not be the tandem to ultimately dethrone them as champs.

Credit: WWE.com

Granted, there is nothing wrong with Axel and Dallas receiving a one-off opportunity at the Raw Tag Team Championship. In fact, it might actually be a decent attraction for an upcoming episode of Raw assuming The B-Team emerge victorious in next week's No. 1 contender's Battle Royal.

That said, The B-Team vs. Hardy and Wyatt is a Raw-worthy match at best and does not belong on pay-per-view. Money in the Bank is already set to feature a tag title match with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows taking on The Bludgeon Brothers, so a Raw Tag Team Championship defense is hardly necessary.

Instead, WWE should be taking this time to groom other teams for the spot The B-Team currently hold and and put that same effort into getting the likes of The Authors of Pain and The Revival over with the audience.

The exact reason why The B-Team are being pushed is unknown, but it could be because of their ability to make people laugh. However, they leave a lot to be desired in pretty much every other category and have no business being involved in the tag team title picture.

As comedic relief, they are completely fine, but Raw needs teams with true star power, potential and longevity to step up and take control of the division. Without anyone of note to oppose them, Hardy and Wyatt will fail to have a meaningful run as champions and will continue to be overlooked.

Either way, despite how fun of a unit they have proven to be, The B-Team is a poor excuse of an attempt by WWE to take tag team wrestling seriously and should see their time on top come to an end in the very near future.