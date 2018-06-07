Belmont Stakes Field 2018: Post Positions, Odds and Predictions for All Horses

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

A field of 10 horses will compete at the 150th Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, on Saturday, but only one can make history.

After winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in the last five weeks, Justify is on the verge of becoming just the 13th winner of the Triple Crown.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt will break from Gate 1 at Belmont Park and will then have 12 furlongs—the longest race of his fledgling career—to hold off the rest of the pack.

See below for the post positions and odds in full, along with a prediction for the outcome of the race:

2018 Belmont Stakes Field

Post: Horse (Jockey; Trainer; Morning Line Odds; Predicted Finish)

1: Justify (Mike Smith; Bob Baffert; 4-5; 1st)

2: Free Drop Billy (Robby Albarado; Dale Romans; 30-1; 3rd)

3: Bravazo (Luis Saez; D. Wayne Lukas; 8-1; 6th)

4: Hofburg (Irad Ortiz; William I. Mott; 9-2; 4th)

5: Restoring Hope (Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert; 30-1; 10th)

6: Gronkowski (Jose Ortiz; Chad Brown; 12-1; 8th)

7: Tenfold (Ricardo Santana Jr.; Steven Asmussen; 12-1; 5th)

8: Vino Rosso (John R. Velazquez; Todd Pletcher; 8-1; 2nd)

9: Noble Indy (Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher; 30-1; 7th)

10: Blended Citizen (Kyle Frey; Doug O'Neill; 15-1; 9th)

There is a reason the Belmont Stakes is nicknamed the Test of the Champion. It is an incredibly tough race and has proved the downfall of 23 Triple Crown hopefuls in the past, most recently California Chrome in 2014.

However, Justify has looked immune to pressure and precedent in his undefeated five-race career.

The buildup to the Kentucky Derby was dominated by whether Justify could break the Apollo Curse, the run stretching back to 1882 that had seen no horse win the race after being unraced as a two-year-old.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

He duly broke that 136-year-old duck with an impressive performance at Churchill Downs to get the ball rolling on his Triple Crown bid.

In the slop and the mist at the Preakness, Justify then held off a sustained bid from Good Magic and a late dash from Bravazo to prevail by half a length.

There is no doubt it was tight at Pimlico, but the chestnut colt still triumphed in miserable conditions.

The Belmont is likely to be Justify's toughest race yet. It is that bit longer than the Preakness and the Derby, and so will require him to show staying power that has not yet been tested.

If he does prevail, he will join Seattle Slew in claiming the Triple Crown with a perfect record, per ESPN Stats & Info:

There are some excellent horses in the field to try to stop him, not least Hofburg, who looks set to go off as the second favourite.



But Justify has already proved he is a special horse and now needs just one more victory to etch his name in the record books.