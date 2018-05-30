Top 2018 World Cup Betting Props: Germany vs. Brazil Final the Odds Favorite

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Germany and Brazil last met in the World Cup final 16 years ago, and that remains the only time in tournament history that the countries have played each other for the trophy.

But according to the 2018 World Cup betting props at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, that is the favored final matchup at +1100 odds (bet $100 to win $1,100), followed by Germany vs. France at +1400.

Germany is the defending World Cup champion and defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2014 World Cup final in Rio de Janeiro. The Germans had routed the Brazilians 7-1 in the semifinals to pull within one of the most World Cup titles ever with four. Brazil still leads with five all-time in seven final appearances compared to eight for Germany.

The number of props available to wager on at online gambling sites prior to the 2018 World Cup kicking off is mind-boggling, ranging from countries to win their respective groups to individuals to end up as the World Cup top goalscorer. In fact, you can even bet on the World Cup winner and top goalscorer double, with Brazil and Neymar currently the favorite at +2000.

Other intriguing props include betting on different countries to advance to different stages of the month-long tournament, which will take place in Russia starting on June 14.

For example, Argentina is the +350 fifth choice to get back to the World Cup final behind Germany (+225), Brazil (+250), France (+275) and Spain (+325). The Argentines last made back-to-back finals in 1986 and 1990, and the Brazilians made three straight appearances in 1994, 1998 and 2002, winning it twice during that time.

If you want a more likely scenario according to oddsmakers, you can also wager on one of the tournament favorites to make it to the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Brazil, France and Germany are all listed at -200 (bet $200 to win $100) to at least get to the quarters, followed by Spain (-165), Argentina (-160), Belgium (-155) and England (-125).

Of that group, all of them are favored to win their World Cup groups as well except for England, which is the +120 second choice to win Group G behind Belgium at -125.

