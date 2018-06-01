MLB Report Card Grades for All 30 Teams at the Start of June

1 of 30

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Record: 28-27, 2nd in NL West

In no time at all, the Arizona Diamondbacks have gone from a 21-8 juggernaut to a 7-19 disaster.

An offense that was weak to begin with was the worst in MLB in May. And whether it's due to injuries (A.J. Pollock, Steven Souza Jr., Jake Lamb) or slumps (Paul Goldschmidt), the reality is that Arizona's offense is now scoring fewer runs per game than all but three teams.

"We're very well aware of what's going on and this has been a really tough grind," manager Torey Lovullo said.

The D-backs haven't been sunk completely, however, because their run prevention continues to be a strength. Even during their recent funk, they've managed a respectable 3.95 ERA. That's a testament to a starting rotation that's weathered injuries well and to a defense and bullpen that have been truly fantastic.

Arizona only has half of a great team. But that half is no joke.

Grade: C