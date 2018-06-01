NFL Stars on the Verge of Cementing Hall of Fame Status This Season

1 of 12

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady: With five Super Bowls, three MVPs and 13 Pro Bowl nods, Brady is the most decorated quarterback in NFL history.

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees: The 11-time Pro Bowler and two-time Offensive Player of the Year has the highest completion percentage in NFL history (66.9). He's also the sixth-highest-rated passer in league history and he trails all-time passing yardage leader Peyton Manning by just 1,495 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger: The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion isn't a first-ballot guy just yet, but it helps that he's won throughout his career. Among quarterbacks with at least 100 career starts, only Brady, Manning, Joe Montana, Russell Wilson and Jim McMahon have higher career winning percentages.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: The two-time MVP is the highest-rated qualified passer in NFL history by a wide margin.

Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson: The 2012 MVP was one of the three or four most dominant players in the game for half a decade. He's one of just five players with a career yards-per-game average above 90.0, and the other four are all in Canton.

Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore: The five-time Pro Bowler is one of eight players in NFL history with 13,000-plus rushing yards. The other seven are all in Canton. It would be pretty tough to deny him with that in mind. Gore has been one of the most durable of this era.

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald: Only one wide receiver in NFL history (Jerry Rice) has caught more passes than Fitzgerald, who also ranks in the top three in receiving yards and is one of just 10 players with 100-plus touchdown catches.

Free-agent TE Antonio Gates: No tight end in NFL history has scored as many touchdowns as Gates (114). Shannon Sharpe is in the Hall of Fame despite inferior numbers across the board. Gates might be penalized for a lack of rings, but there's no doubt he'll get in.

Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers: He's a nine-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro with a Defensive Player of the Year award on his resume. He also ranks fourth all time with 154.5 sacks. All six players with more than 140 are in the Hall of Fame.

Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt: He and Lawrence Taylor are the only three-time Defensive Player of the Year award recipients, and Watt is the only player in NFL history with multiple 20-sack seasons. He's only 29, but he's already done enough. Thus, he's the lone exception to that 100-game rule.

Indianapolis Colts K Adam Vinatieri: Arguably the most clutch kicker in NFL history, Vinatieri might pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen to become the league's all-time points leader in 2018. Anderson is in the Hall of Fame despite never winning a Super Bowl. Vinatieri has won four.

