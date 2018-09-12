Kenneth Dixon Reportedly Out 'Several Weeks' with Knee Injury

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon is expected to miss "several weeks" after suffering a knee injury in a 47-3 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dixon led the Ravens with 13 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

The 2016 fourth-round pick made a sporadic impact as a rookie, tallying 382 yards on 88 attempts and scoring two touchdowns. He added 30 catches for 162 yards and a score.

The 24-year-old Louisiana Tech product missed the entire 2017 campaign because of a meniscus tear.

Dixon had previously missed four games early in his first season with a separate knee injury.

With Dixon expected to miss a significant amount of time, Javorius "Buck" Allen should handle a vast majority of the work behind starter Alex Collins.

Since no other halfback is on the active roster, Baltimore may elevate Gus Edwards or De'Lance Turner from the practice squad.

All told, Dixon has showcased some promise when on the field for Baltimore. His inability to stay healthy has impinged on his efforts to establish himself as a key member of the Ravens backfield, though.

When the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals clash Thursday night, look for Collins and Allen to receive the bulk of the work out of the backfield.