Pierre Garcon Doubtful to Play vs. Cardinals in Week 8 Due to Knee Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers may have to play in Week 8 without wide receiver Pierre Garcon.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan, Garcon is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury.

After being a limited participant in practice last Thursday and Friday with knee and shoulder injuries, Garcon was able to play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. He had just one reception for five yards in San Francisco's 39-10 loss.

Garcon had remained in good health throughout his career prior to last year. He entered the 2017 season having played in 16 regular-season games in five of the previous six years. He had missed a total of 12 games in his first nine seasons, with six of those coming in 2012 as he dealt with a foot injury.

However, last year, the 6'0", 211-pound wideout had a strong showing cut short by injury. After hauling in 40 catches for 500 yards through his first eight games as a Niner, he wound up on injured reserve due to a neck injury.

The veteran receiver led the team in receiving yards at the time of his injury, and despite missing half of the season, he finished third in first-down receptions and first in receiving yards per game.

Garcon, now 32 years old, has proved to be a reliable receiver when he's on the field. He has six seasons with at least 67 catches and has topped the 700-yard mark seven times in his career. It hasn't mattered what uniform he is wearing—Indianapolis Colts, Washington or San Francisco—he's been a quarterback's best friend.

This season, he has hauled in 21 catches for 230 yards and no touchdowns.



With Jimmy Garoppolo (torn ACL) out for the season in Week 3, San Francisco has had to try to put backup C.J. Beathard in the best position to succeed. If Garcon misses an extended period of time, the pressure will be on Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor, among others, to step up to carry the passing attack.