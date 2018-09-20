Tyrod Taylor Out vs. Jets After Suffering Concussion; Baker Mayfield Debuts

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor was ruled out for the second half of Thursday night's game against the New York Jets after he suffered a concussion in the second quarter.

The 29-year-old was 4-of-14 passing for 19 yards before exiting.

No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield entered in Taylor's place and made his professional debut shortly before halftime.

After going winless with DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan in 2017, Cleveland made the move to acquire Taylor in March to provide some relief to the franchise's seemingly endless quarterback carousel.

Last season, Taylor helped the Buffalo Bills end a 17-season playoff drought by leading them to a 9-7 record (8-6 in his 14 starts). The seven-year veteran completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 427 yards and four scores on the ground.

He also threw just four interceptions, the fewest in his three years as the Bills' starter.

Taylor was just one of many acquisitions the Browns made this offseason to overhaul a roster that couldn't manage a single victory last year. Jarvis Landry and Carlos Hyde were signed in free agency, and Nick Chubb was drafted in the second round.

With the Virginia Tech product under center and several new playmakers around him, Cleveland's offense figured to take a big step forward in 2018 one year after finishing 24th in total offense, 22nd in passing and last in points.

Taylor's injury means the future could be now in Cleveland. The quarterback is in the final year of his contract, carrying a $10 million base salary, per Spotrac, and the team drafted Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft.

Coach Hue Jackson made it clear early on that Taylor would be the starting quarterback if healthy. However, if he misses an extended period of time or the injury lingers, Mayfield could have the opportunity to prove he is ready.

In the final year of his contract, that could prove to be a costly situation for Taylor.