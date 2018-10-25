Will Fuller V Will Not Return vs. Dolphins After Suffering Knee Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V suffered a knee injury in the second half of Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins and was ruled out for the rest of the night.

The injury is especially disappointing after he came through with his best game of the season, totaling 124 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches.

Still, this is a common story for a player who has missed significant time with injuries.

The 24-year-old missed six games last season after he suffered cracked ribs and a broken collarbone, and those ailments interrupted what could have been a breakout campaign. In 10 appearances, he posted 28 receptions for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fuller also underwent minor knee surgery shortly after the 2017 season concluded.

Now seven games into his third NFL season, the Notre Dame product has nabbed 32 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

With the vertical burner back on the shelf and Keke Coutee dealing with a hamstring injury, Sammie Coates could have to pick up the slack alongside No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins.