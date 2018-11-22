Redskins OT Trent Williams Leaves Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Ambulance

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams left AT&T Stadium in an ambulance after the team's 31-23 loss on Thanksgiving, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports:

Washington said Williams rode in the ambulance for "precautionary reasons," per Finlay.

Bad luck continues to follow the Redskins, who have already lost multiple players on the offensive line to season-ending injuries. The 30-year-old has had his own issues throughout his career, as he's missed at least one game in seven of his nine years in the NFL.

He had minor knee surgery during the team's Week 4 bye and dislocated his thumb in Week 8, which caused him to miss multiple games.

Knee problems also ended his 2017 efforts after just 10 contests, and he underwent surgery in December, which kept him off the field for much of the offseason. The issue limited him throughout 2016 as well while he dealt with a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

When healthy, however, Williams is one of the NFL's best.

The left tackle has started every game he has played since his second season and has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last six years. While his knee problems led to up-and-down play last season, the team hoped he would be back to 100 percent in 2018.

Unfortunately, the latest issue raises more questions about one of its most important players.

Ty Nsekhe will once again fill in at left tackle if Williams is forced to miss more time.