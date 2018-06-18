The Top 10 PGA Golfers of All Time

1 of 11

Gene Sarazen

In the early 1930s, Sarazen was the king of the PGA Tour. From 1932 to 1935, he won each major once. During that same window, Olin Dutra was the only golfer to win multiple majors, taking the 1932 PGA Championship and 1934 U.S. Open. Sarazen won 19 PGA events from 1930 to 1935 and finished his career with seven major titles.

Harry Vardon

Vardon won the British Open six times and finished ninth or better in the event 19 times in 21 years from 1894 to 1914. But he never played in the Masters nor the PGA Championship since neither one was founded until well past his prime, and he only played in the U.S. Open three times—winning once and placing second twice. Because he played almost exclusively in the United Kingdom and only won seven PGA Tour events (all majors), it's hard to compare Vardon to the rest of golf's legends.

Nick Faldo



Like Vardon, Faldo spent most of his career in Europe and only won nine events on the PGA Tour. However, three of those nine events were the 1989, 1990 and 1996 Masters, and three others were the 1987, 1990 and 1992 British Opens. He made his wins count.

Seve Ballesteros

Yet another European who had fewer than 10 career wins on the PGA Tour, Ballesteros won five majors (three British Opens, two Masters) in the span of nine years. If charisma were a category considered, he would be a lock for the top 10, as Ballesteros was one of golf's most beloved characters.

Lee Trevino

Trevino won the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship twice each, but he never finished better than 10th at the Masters. Even though he won six majors in his career and was named the PGA Player of the Year in 1971, it's hard to say he belongs in the top 10 if that's the highest he could place in 20 tries at Augusta.

Billy Casper

Everyone in the top 10 won at least five majors, leaving Casper and his three titles (1959 U.S. Open, 1966 U.S. Open, 1970 Masters) as an honorable mention. But Casper did quite a bit of winning in non-majors. He is seventh on the all-time leaderboard with 51 wins on the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson

"Lefty" is also in the top 10 for PGA Tour wins with 43 of them, including five majors, but his career has been defined by the near misses. Mickelson has placed second in a major 11 times and has seven third-place finishes as well. He is tied with Tiger Woods with 38 career top-10 finishes in majors, but Mickelson is nowhere close to Woods on the wins list.

Jordan Spieth

Spieth has a long way to go to belong in the same conversation as any of the names that follow, but the 24-year-old has already won three majors and has five other top-four finishes to his name.