Broncos' Bradley Chubb Reportedly Has Torn ACL, out for Season with Injury

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss the remainder of the season, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, delivered exactly what the Broncos expected in his rookie season. He finished with 60 combined tackles and 12 sacks, the latter of which was second-highest on the team behind Von Miller (14.5 sacks).

Not surprisingly, Chubb made Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team, joining Marcus Davenport as the two edge defenders.

With Chubb and Miller rushing off the edge, Denver was ninth in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. Defense in general remained a strength as well, with the Broncos finishing fifth in defensive efficiency.

Denver still missed the playoffs, in large part due to its inconsistent offense.

For most teams, losing Chubb would be a massive blow. In Denver's case, while his absence will have a clear effect on the front seven, Miller's presence undoubtedly softens the impact.

Fifth-round draft pick Justin Hollins is the likeliest replacement for Chubb opposite Miller.

