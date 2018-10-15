Baker Mayfield Suffered Ankle Injury vs. Chargers; Not Believed to Be Serious

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss time with an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland selected Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of the University of Oklahoma. The team chose him from a high-profile QB class that also featured Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen picked inside the top 10.

The 23-year-old Texas native remained durable throughout his collegiate career, which included stops with the Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders. He appeared in 48 games across four years, including at least 13 appearances in each of his three seasons at OU.

If his current ailment sidelines him, Tyrod Taylor would once again take over the starting job. Taylor struggled early in the season before Mayfield replaced him.

Mayfield possesses all the tools to finally provide the Browns with long-term stability at the NFL's most important position. Any type of significant injury setback would delay his development, however, and give Taylor a second chance to shine with the team's improved playmaking group.