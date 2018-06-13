World Cup 2018 Format: Group-Stage Points, Elimination Rules and Prize Money

ULISES RUIZ/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finally raises its curtain on Thursday, when hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia in their Group A opener at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, where the final will take place in a month's time.

Thirty-two teams will compete in search of the biggest accolade football has to offer, with 16 knockout-round places up for grabs at the conclusion of the group stage.

Of those teams in attendance, 20 make their return to the World Cup finals after featuring in Brazil four years ago, while Iceland and CONCACAF minnows Panama are set to make their tournament debuts.

According to the Associated Press (h/t SI.com), the winning federation will receive $38 million from a total prize fund of $400 million.

Read on for a breakdown of some crucial World Cup rules and elimination details as the contest gets under way, complete with discussion of the teams we might see in the final.

World Cup Rules

(Group Stage) Three points for a win, one for a draw, none for a loss

Top two teams from each group advance. Bottom two are eliminated

Tiebreakers in order of priority: points, goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head

(Knockout stages) Extra time played if drawn after 90 minutes

Penalty shootout if still deadlocked after extra time

In extra time, teams are permitted a fourth substitution (a World Cup first)

Preview

On only two occasions has any team managed to successfully defend the World Cup: Italy won the second and third tournaments held in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil retained their 1958 title four years later.

Germany will have to break a 56-year record if they're to win back-to-back titles in Russia, although research conducted by UBS recently suggested the odds are in their favour:

If anybody looks like having the talent to challenge Die Mannschaft it's Brazil, now managed by Tite, who have the chance to make up for their 7-1 demolition by Germany in 2014.

That semi-final humiliation on home soil left few questions as to who the best in the world was, and commentator Derek Rae believes the Germans are favourites to take the crown once again:

Perhaps a dark horse might emerge, just as Portugal did on their way to winning the 2016 European Championship. However, even manager Fernando Santos is under no illusions as to who the favourites are in Russia, per Metro's Jan Hagen:

Germany's Group F schedule is no stroll in the park, with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea all offering a threat before a potential quarter-final matchup with the likes of Belgium, Colombia, Poland or England.

On an individual level, former France international and 1998 World Cup winner Marcel Desailly identified the usual suspects as ones to watch, with Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, and Lionel Messi, 30, possibly entering their last World Cup finals:

The Germans will be the team to watch at the World Cup, but the added pressure of keeping hold of the trophy may yield concerns for the champions that weren't evident in Brazil four years ago.