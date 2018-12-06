5-Star Vernon Carey Commits to Duke over UNC, Michigan State

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Duke has landed a commitment from 5-star center Vernon Carey, giving the team one of the top players in the 2019 class.

Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press reported the update Thursday.

Carey is considered the No. 2 player in the country by 247Sports, listed behind only center James Wiseman in the full composite rankings.

There isn't much the Florida native can't do on a court.

At 6'10", 275 pounds, he is a physically imposing player in the post with elite technique that allows him to score with a high efficiency near the basket. He is strong enough to bully defenders and athletic enough to finish above the rim with consistency.

However, the prospect is capable of helping outside the paint as well.

"He shoots the ball at a high clip," said Adrian Sosa, Carey's high school coach, per Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader. "And he just moves so well. He really is a mismatch nightmare. And he's so unselfish. That's the best part about him."

Adding in his above-average handle and ability to move around the floor, he is an elite offensive weapon who has the ability to dominate the college game.

With long arms and good timing, Carey should also be ready to make an impact on the defensive end as a top rim-protector.

This skill set was enough to earn interest and scholarship offers from all the top teams across the country, but he eventually decided to continue his career with Duke. Beating out the likes of North Carolina and Michigan State is another recruiting victory for the storied program.

The Blue Devils have proved they can get the most out of players while also developing them for the NBA, making this an ideal landing spot for the talented recruit.